Tottenham Hotspur head coach José Mourinho has urged his players to improve their away performances. The Portuguese manager has further hinted that he might need to change his team's playing style, if they continue conceding "ridiculous" goals.

Tottenham plays against Southampton on New Year's Day. Southampton has recently clawed its way out of the relegation zone, after they collected seven points from three matches during the Christmas period. Meanwhile, Mourinho's team lost 0-2 to Chelsea and drew 2-2 with Norwich City.

The Spurs went from January to November without winning any away match. After taking charge, Mourinho improved that record for his club. However, the Portuguese isn't convinced of the team's defensive performances. He believes that the team's attacking players might get frustrated because of their overall defensive failure.

Speaking to reporters, Mourinho said, "Four matches away, we won two, we drew one and we lost one. Is that better than before? Yes. Is it perfect? No. If we came to Norwich and we cannot create and Norwich dominate us, we have to defend well, we resist, we draw 0-0, maybe you have to admit a positive result. The problem is the way we concede the goals and the way we play. We play so well, we create so much. In the beginning, we were conceding lots of goals from corners but we stopped that. We have to improve. We concede too many goals and it is very frustrating."

While Mourinho hinted at a change in Spurs' approach, according to the Guardian, he insisted that there won't be any change in the team's defensive personnel. Recently, Tottenham has been linked with multiple players, including RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano and Raphaël Varane of Real Madrid. As of now, Mourinho has yet to encourage any of these rumours.

When Mourinho was asked whether he is eager to add any new players to his team's back-line during the January transfer window, he replied with a "no" and explained his current mantra. In January, it seems that the former UEFA Champions League title-winning coach wants to work closely with his existing players and attempt to improve their game.

Soon, Spurs are to meet the Premier League leaders Liverpool. The Reds are yet to lose a match in this season's League. Mourinho has a big task ahead.