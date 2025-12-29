Josh Allen, the 29-year-old star quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, is facing renewed scrutiny over his romantic history alongside his new wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

While the couple recently celebrated their marriage and announced they are expecting their first child, the 'viral firestorm' has shifted back to Allen's ten-year history with his 'influencer ex-girlfriend,' Brittany Williams.

The timeline of interest spans from his high-profile split with Williams in early 2023 to his private wedding on May 31, 2025, at San Ysidro Ranch and the subsequent baby announcement on December 12, 2025.

The fascination with Allen's dating history stems mainly from the dramatic shift in his public persona.

For nearly a decade, Brittany Williams, a Pilates instructor and lifestyle influencer, was a fixture at Highmark Stadium, having known Allen since they were children. Their 'childhood sweetheart' narrative ended abruptly in April 2023 when Williams unfollowed the quarterback and deleted all traces of him from her Instagram.

The silence surrounding their breakup, followed by Allen being spotted with Steinfeld just weeks later, created a vacuum for 'cheating rumours' and speculation that continues to follow the NFL star even as he enters fatherhood.

The Influencer Ex and the 'Ghosting' Claims

The most controversial element of their past remains Williams' claim that Allen 'ghosted' her for a year during their early college days before eventually reconciling.

Williams previously shared that they met at age 8, but Allen famously ghosted her after a Sadie Hawkins dance in high school, only to text 'I messed up' during their freshman year of college.

Social media critics have used this 'rocky' foundation to contrast his current 'whirlwind' romance with Steinfeld. While Williams has moved on, reportedly dating a non-athlete, her presence as a 'foundational' figure in Allen's rise to NFL stardom ensures that her name remains tethered to his, particularly during major family milestones.

A Private Marriage and a Public Pregnancy

In stark contrast to his previous relationship, Allen's union with Hailee Steinfeld has been defined by a 'private-first' policy.

The couple, who were first linked in May 2023, managed to keep their May 2025 wedding in Santa Barbara almost entirely off the radar. Steinfeld walked down the aisle in a gown designed by Tamara Ralph, with the couple famously breaking tradition by eating breakfast together on the morning of the ceremony.

Steinfeld, who has embraced the 'WAG' life in Buffalo, has frequently used her Beau Society newsletter to share glimpses of their life, including the 'knife omen' story and their mutual love for home-cooked meals.

The announcement on December 12, 2025, that the couple is expecting a baby in 2026 served as the final confirmation of their rapid commitment.

The reveal was made in the 29th entry of Hailee's '29th birthday reflection' list in her newsletter, followed by a joint Instagram video of Allen kissing her baby bump in the snow.

Allen has publicly referred to Steinfeld as his 'favourite teammate,' a credit which some fans have interpreted as a subtle 'shade' toward the past. However, the stability of the marriage appears to have positively impacted Allen's on-field performance, with teammates noting a newfound 'calmness' in the quarterback since the wedding.

Navigating the Legacy of 'WAG' Culture

The intense focus on Allen's romantic past highlights the evolving nature of the 'NFL WAG' culture. Williams represented the traditional 'hometown girl' who grew with the athlete, while Steinfeld represents the 'power couple' era. This transition was cemented in February 2025, when the couple made their red carpet debut at the 14th Annual NFL Honours.

As Allen prepares for the 2026 season and the arrival of his child, the 'rumours' regarding his past serve as a reminder of the public's obsession with the personal lives of franchise players.

While the 'influencer ex' narrative remains a popular topic for TikTok theorists, the reality in Buffalo is one of settled domesticity.

For Josh Allen, the focus has shifted from the 'ghosting' and 'breakup drama' of 2023 to building a future with a Hollywood star.

Yet, in the world of professional sports, a decade-long history is never truly erased, keeping the spotlight firmly fixed on every move the Bills star makes, both on and off the field.