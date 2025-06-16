Juneteenth is fast-approaching again for its fifth year as a federal holiday with a plethora of festivities popping up around the country to celebrate.

Juneteenth, a combination of June and nineteenth, commemorates the day Black Americans were officially made a free people. On 19 June 1865, union soldiers brought the news to Galveston, Texas that they were free. The news came two and a half years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.

While Juneteenth has been celebrated in Texas since 1980, it became a federal holiday in 2021 when Joe Biden signed it into law.

Juneteenth is commemorated every 19 June and celebrations range from lively events like block parties, barbeques, and parades to more sombre events that allow the public to reflect on the past and ongoing racial inequality.

Here's a few places across the US you can go to celebrate Juneteenth in 2025.

New York City

The city that never sleeps is providing a huge range of events for the public to commemorate the holiday.

Head into Lincoln Center for Oh, Sankofa!, a free event put together by poet and playwright Carl Hancock Rux which 'draws inspiration from the rich traditions of African and African-American folklore' and 'explores themes of cultural identity, societal norms, and significant historical events through the lens of African folklore.'

For musical theatre fans, the Broadway League's Black to Broadway Initiative is putting on it's fifth free outdoor concert in Times Square. Foodies should head along to Juneteenth Food Festival at Weeksville Heritage Center for a day of entertainment, music, and food from 21 local vendors.

The Children's Museum of Manhattan welcomes those seeking an interactive experience, no matter your age, for a day of interactive art projects 'in celebration of Black liberation, resilience, and joy!'

There's something for everyone in NYC this Juneteenth.

Atlanta

Rich in Black American history, Atlanta has been celebrating Juneteenth long before it became a federal holiday. Many of its large events took place over the last weekend such as its annual parade and music festival.

However, Camille Rose's Beuté Noir Fest will take place at Pullman Yards on 21 June. The event will feature a performance by Atlanta native Mariah The Scientist and has a huge lineup of performers, DJs, panels, food, workshops, and more.

This event is one you won't want to miss if you're in Atlanta this weekend.

Houston

Head along to the Houston Museum of African American Culture for free this Juneteenth. The museum is hosting a range of activities including exhibition panels, face painting, immersive theatre, read alouds and a vendor market.

The Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy is putting on a festival at their visitor centre between 12 and 20 June. Events include art exhibitions, music performances, dance parties, workshops, and fireside chat with the author and scholar Marc Lamont Hill.

They are also hosting tours of the freedmen's town area with some of the sites being part of UNESCO's Routes of Enslaved Peoples.

Washington, DC

The Smithsonian is hosting their Power in the Past, Strength in the Future! event this Juneteenth.

They invite the public to 'Join us as we honor Juneteenth with a day full of culture, community, and celebration! From engaging workshops to powerful performances, this event is a tribute to resilience, creativity, and heritage.'

Events include morning yoga, main stage performances, and community art and cultural activities.

For history buffs and those interested in seeing the official document responsible for Juneteenth, the Emancipation Proclamation & General Order No. 3 will be on display at the National Archives Museum between 19 and 22 June.

No matter where you are in the States or what events you're interested in, there's something for everyone to get involved in this Juneteenth.

If you're going to be somewhere in the US we missed, look up what's happening in your area this Juneteenth and be sure to find something close by.