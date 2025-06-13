Juneteenth, celebrated annually on 19 June, marks a pivotal moment in American history, which is the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in the United States.

While President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on 1 January 1863, it was not until 19 June 1865 that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the proclamation and officially free the remaining enslaved people.

This day is widely regarded as a celebration of freedom, resilience, and African American heritage, and it has profound cultural and historical significance across the United States and beyond.

Is Juneteenth a National Holiday?

Juneteenth was formally recognised as a federal holiday in the United States in June 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. This made 19 June a national public holiday, following decades of advocacy by civil rights activists and communities who sought official recognition of the day.

However, unlike traditional holidays such as Christmas or Independence Day, Juneteenth's observance varies significantly across states and employers. Some give paid leave, and others mark the day through educational programmes and community events.

Are Markets and Businesses Open on Juneteenth?

The status of markets and businesses on Juneteenth varies across the US. As a federal holiday, the government offices and institutions generally close on 19 June. However, many private businesses remain open, and the stock market is not officially closed on this day.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq typically observe Juneteenth as a holiday, closing their markets in line with federal recognition.

Nevertheless, not all exchanges or financial institutions follow suit, meaning some trading activity may still occur.

Banks and retail outlets tend to operate on a case-by-case basis, depending on their own policies and regional observances.

How Is Juneteenth Celebrated?

Juneteenth celebrations encompass a wide range of activities that honour African American culture and history. Community gatherings, parades, musical performances and family barbecues are common, often accompanied by educational events that highlight the struggle for civil rights and equality.

Many use Juneteenth as an opportunity for reflection and learning, organising lectures, workshops and exhibitions that deepen understanding of the legacy of slavery and ongoing racial justice issues.

Food also plays an important role, with traditional African American dishes such as barbecue, red velvet cake and sweet potato pie featuring prominently in celebrations.

Juneteenth has gained greater international visibility in recent years, with various cities and organisations outside the US holding events to acknowledge its significance.

Why Juneteenth Holds Deep Meaning for Americans

The official recognition of Juneteenth as a national holiday marks a significant milestone in acknowledging the painful and complex history of slavery and racial injustice in the United States.

For many, it represents an important step towards reckoning with the centuries of oppression endured by African Americans and a public commitment to confronting these historical wrongs.

While the holiday celebrates freedom, it also highlights the ongoing challenges related to racial discrimination, economic disparity, and social justice. By bringing these issues to the fore, the holiday fosters a broader awareness of the structural barriers that remain and galvanises collective action towards creating a more equitable society.