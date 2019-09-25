Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill are reprising their roles from Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" franchise in "Jurassic World 3" and fans cannot be more excited.

Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed the return of the original "Jurassic Park" cast during a Collider-hosted screening of "Jurassic World" on Tuesday. The event took place at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood. According to the publication, all three actors have "sizable roles in the sequel," but did not provide further details.

Dern was at the event to personally confirm her involvement in the film. Trevorrow brought the actress out after a fan from the audience asked him if the original cast was coming back. It was a surprise for everyone at the screening.

"I'm so excited to have to share this with all of you..I love dinosaurs, I love that you love the life we do," Dern said on stage.

The "Twin Peaks" star also did the honours and brought Neill and Goldberg out to the stage.

"If i'm not asking too much...I'd just like to bring my friends Sam Neill and Jeff Goldberg,

Dern continued.

Trevorrow confirmed that the actors would have "major roles" in "Jurassic World 3." This time, Dern does not have a cameo but major appearance in the film.

.@ColinTrevorrow is also brining back the original cast of 'Jurassic Park,' Sam Neill and @JeffGoldblum to reprise their roles in #JurassicWorld3! pic.twitter.com/nlVwKef10i — Collider Video (@ColliderVideo) September 25, 2019

Dern and Goldberg briefly reprised their respective roles in the succeeding "Jurassic World" films. The "Big Little Lies" star was in "Jurassic Park III" for a cameo appearance and Goldberg had a small part in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Goldblum played mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm in "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" while Neill and Dern reprised their roles as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler in "Jurassic Park III."

News of the original cast members' return to "Jurassic World 3" sparked excitement from fans and even from celebrities. Reese Witherspoon, who starred alongside Dern in the 2014 movie "Wild," wants to buy tickets in advance.

Meanwhile, fans shared various memes to express their happiness and excitement.

They certainly spared no expense bringing back the OG 3 into JW3. All of us fans will move in herds to watch this film. I hope @prattprattpratt @BryceDHoward will have plenty of screen time with @TwoPaddocks @LauraDern and @JeffGoldblum. Pumped for @colintrevorrow — Thomas F (@SalvAzn) September 25, 2019

Dern, Neill, and Goldberg will be joining Chris Pratt, Bryce Howard Dallas and Isabella Sermon, who will each reprise their roles from "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." "Jurassic World 3" is set for release in 2021.