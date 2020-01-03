Justin Bieber fans were treated with a long-awaited gift from their favourite on New Year. The pop star dropped his latest single "Yummy" from his upcoming album on Thursday midnight and it is apparently an ode to his wife.

"Ain't on the side, you're number one,

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)," Justin Bieber sings in his new number.

According to Elle, the lyrics are "all about his wife Hailey Baldwin and his love for her." Citing E! News, the report suggests that the singer had previously told that his new work will address his personal issues and how his wife helped him get through.

"There were a lot of dark times and the breakdown he went through," a source told. "He touches on his mental health struggles and how he got through it." Alongside he will reportedly talk about how his wife helped him in his difficult times.

"He also writes a lot of about their love and the power of their love being different than anything else he's experienced," the insider added.

Bieber had been on a break for a long time. This is the first song he released in four years, after launching his last album in 2015. "Purpose" became an instant hit, but fans had to wait too long before he wowed them again.

On Wednesday, the superstar took to his official Instagram account teasing the surprise. In a series of posts, he teased the release of "Yummy" and also dropped some important dates for Bieber 2020.

Fans must watch out for more surprises on January 4 and January 27.

"Yummy" is an R&B number that is the first of his upcoming album. It was released alongside a lyric video.

Fans are assured Bieber is back. Apart from his songs, YouTube Originals has announced a 10-episode documentary "Seasons" featuring the 25-year-old Canadian singer who started as a YouTube artist. The trailer is out, and it teases the events of the "last four years" when he was away.

Meanwhile, Bieber and Baldwin got married in September 2018 in a secret ceremony after dating on and off for since 2015.