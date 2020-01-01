Juventus is reportedly looking forward to finalising a fresh three-and-a-half-year contract with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 came to Turin in the summer of 2018 after signing a deal that ensured that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star would stay with Juventus until 2022.

Now that the Italian club is willing to retain their star forward, Ronaldo will be eager to show some impressive football after suffering a couple of difficult months in Turin.

According to reports, the newly proposed deal would likely be worth around £30 million-a-year. The 34-year-old Portuguese star is currently earning the same amount of money. If the new deal is finalised, Ronaldo's stay in Italy would last until 2023, with an available option of another year.

The deal would also mean that the superstar will stick with Serie A until he turns 38. Therefore, the chances of CR7 retiring from football with Juve are highly probable. Recently, the Portuguese icon revealed his intention of taking up acting as a career once he bids farewell to the football field.

He also remarked that the best time to leave football would be when his physical prowess doesn't respond according to his will. However, with the recent form he is showing, it is not probable that the football superstar would say goodbye to his favourite sport any day soon.

Last November, Ronaldo went goalless, courtesy of a knee injury. Since then, he has recovered well and in his last six games, he scored six goals. This suggests that the superstar isn't done yet.

The player had revealed that he is comfortable with the maintenance of his fitness and on-field performance, even when he is slowly rolling into his late-30s. Ronaldo was recently awarded the Best Men's Player title in the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. There, he was seen sporting a new haircut.

According to the Sun, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is currently preparing the fresh contract that is expected to be signed in the upcoming spring.

The defending Serie A champions are back in training after the winter break. They meet Cagliari in their next Serie A encounter on Monday. Ronaldo believes that he can continue serving the Italian giants in the upcoming years, and it seems like the club's management also agrees.