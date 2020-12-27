Much has been said about Lionel Messi's fate at FC Barcelona but another superstar has his clock ticking. Even though Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract at Juventus until June 2022, questions are starting to arise about his future.

Ronaldo will be turning 36 years old in February. By the time his contract expires at the end of next season, he will have already turned 37. Despite his advanced age, the Portuguese forward has been proving that he is still a force to be reckoned with. This season, despite missing several games due to a coronavirus infection, Ronaldo has been a vital part of team.

However, Juventus is currently sitting ten points behind leaders AC Milan at the Serie A table. After recovering from COVID-19, Ronaldo has not managed to inspire the team to regain the top spot. If Juventus fails to win their tenth consecutive scudetto this season, will Ronaldo's head end up on the chopping block?

While any team will still want to have someone of his calibre on their roster, Ronaldo's massive paycheck is something to consider. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner commands a whopping 31 million euro a year salary. In light of the financial blow that has been brought about by the pandemic, his paycheck has become a massive burden on the Old Lady.

Even though like most other footballers around the world, Ronaldo has agreed to a massive pay cut this season, it would still be a huge economic relief for the Bianconeri to let him go. The question is, will anyone be able to afford his services?

Not many clubs have the financial capability to hire Ronaldo, especially when one of those teams might be hiring Messi next summer. Ronaldo is proving that he is still one of the best players in the world, and his age is not significantly slowing him down. Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is proving just as much with AC Milan this season, showing that even at close to 40, a player can be a huge asset for a club.

A year and a half is still a long way to go in Ronaldo's contract, but with Juventus in danger of losing the Serie A crown this season, speculations are rising. It remains to be seen if the Portuguese star can manufacture an impressive performance that will keep his value as high as it is at the moment.