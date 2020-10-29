Amid all the turmoil happening at the FC Barcelona camp, the Catalans ended their much-anticipated game against Juventus with a 2-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday. Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi saw a poor Juventus side struggling for inspiration on the field.

Messi once again scored from the spot to seal a much-needed victory for the visitors after Ansu Fati was brought down inside the box by Federico Bernardeschi.

Although Messi magic was available at Turin on Wednesday, his old on-pitch rival, Cristiano Ronaldo was a no-show. Ever since Juventus and Barcelona were drawn into the same group in the UEFA Champions League, fans were anticipating a reunion between Messi and Ronaldo.

However, that will have to wait for now, as the 33-year old Portuguese star had to sit out of the showdown because of a positive coronavirus test. In Ronaldo's absence, Barcelona played some fantastic football and sealed all three points.

The last week has been a whirlwind ride for the Spanish giants. First, they lost 1-3 against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Saturday. Then, Josep Maria Bartomeu announced his resignation from the club presidency one day before their clash against Juve.

However, now they have won two from two in this season's Champions League group stage. Consequently, Ronald Koeman is happy with his team's complete performance.

According to Barca Blaugranes, Koeman said, "I think we have been superior, especially with our game, we could always reach the free man, we have even had depth to score more goals. It was a great victory and I am very happy, it was our most complete match. The only thing we lacked was to sentence the game before. We have had very clear chances to score goals, but I also have to say in the case of Antoine he had bad luck. The team has shown a lot of faith, confidence, and a lot of personality against a strong team from Europe. It is the whole team that has stood out in this game."

The Barca manager made multiple changes to his lineup as he brought Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Miralem Pjanic, Ronald Araujo, and Sergi Roberto back to the team. Now, it has to be seen how they fight back in La Liga.