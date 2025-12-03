The glitter of the holiday season at Joint Base Andrews was overshadowed by a glaring absence on the left hand of the second lady. While Usha Vance stood shoulder-to-shoulder with First Lady Melania Trump to support military families on Monday, eagle-eyed observers noticed something missing: her wedding ring.

This latest omission has reignited the tinderbox of speculation surrounding the state of her marriage to Vice President JD Vance, suggesting that all may not be well behind the scenes of the vice presidential residence.

Ringless Appearance Fuels Usha Vance Divorce Rumours

Although Usha dressed impeccably for the occasion, donning a smart grey jacket and camel trousers, the lack of a wedding band was the starkest detail of her ensemble as she mingled with military spouses. While helping to assemble American Red Cross care packages for deployed service members, her bare finger drew significant attention, echoing a similar incident just last month.

As RadarOnline previously reported, whispers of trouble in paradise first began to circulate when Usha visited Camp Lejeune, a military training facility in Jacksonville, N.C., alongside Trump. During that appearance, Usha also opted to ditch her wedding ring. Once photographs of the event circulated online, social media commentators immediately began to sound the alarm, dissecting the imagery for clues regarding the stability of the second couple's union.

In an attempt to quell the initial wave of speculation, a spokesperson for Usha released a statement regarding the absent jewellery. The representative noted that Usha is 'a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes'. However, this second occurrence has led many to wonder if there is more to the story than mere forgetfulness.

Viral Embrace Intensifies Usha Vance Divorce Rumours

The couple has been married since 2014 and shares three children, yet the rumblings regarding the strength of their bond have only grown louder following an awkward appearance by the vice president at a Turning Point USA event on Oct. 29. The tension became palpable when Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, stepped onto the stage to introduce him.

'No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD — in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight,' Erika shared with the audience.

The introduction culminated in a moment that set the internet alight. As Vance appeared on stage, the two shared an embrace that many viewers deemed uncomfortably intimate. Erika was seen moving her hand to run it through the back of his head, while his hands rested on her waist for a brief period. The interaction sparked an immediate and visceral reaction online.

'I have (male) friends I've known for decades, and I have never hugged them like that,' one user on X wrote. 'Also thought the same thing about the pleather pants, very inappropriate. I wear pleather pants, but you have to know when/where to wear them'.

Speaking to Radar, Body Language Expert and Behaviour Analyst Traci Brown offered her professional assessment of the controversial hug. She stated that she believes Vance and Erika are 'super close', based on the physical cues displayed.

'Or she wants to be super close. And he's not saying no, right?' Brown added. 'If I were Usha... I would have liked to be a fly on the wall in the car ride home'.

Compounding the scrutiny are Vance's own past comments regarding Usha and her faith. During the event, a student asked, 'How are you teaching your kids not to keep your religion ahead of their mother's religion?... Why are we making Christianity one of the major things that you have to have in common to be one of you guys, to show that I love America just as you do'?

'Everybody has to come to their own arrangement here,' Vance answered. 'The way that we've come to our arrangement is she's my best friend. We talk to each other about this stuff. So, we've decided to raise our kids Christian'.

He went on to explain that while Usha attends church with him 'most Sundays', he holds out hope that she will eventually convert.

'Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,' he elaborated. 'But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me'.

These remarks, combined with the recent ringless appearances, have led to accusations of hypocrisy and claims that he is throwing his wife 'under the bus,' further stoking the flames of the ongoing Usha Vance divorce rumours.