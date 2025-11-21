The treatment of Jude Bellingham by parts of the English media has entered an increasingly baffling phase, with criticism extending far beyond anything that happens on the pitch. Over recent weeks, coverage of the 22-year-old has shifted from routine performance analysis to a fixation on minor gestures, perceived attitude and imagined controversy. Much of the discussion was reignited after Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope suggested there were 'serious questions' over Bellingham's place in England's World Cup squad all because the midfielder briefly raised his arms before being substituted. The supposed 'incident' wasn't picked up by broadcasters, barely noticed inside the stadium and had no impact on the match.

What followed, however, were repeated columns, a trail of posts on social media and a narrative positioning Bellingham as a 'divisive soloist'. Other journalists have questioned why a moment so insignificant was elevated above England's actual performance. John Cross of the Daily Mirror pointed out the obvious, dropping England's most influential footballer over a gesture unnoticed by nearly everyone 'makes no sense at all'. The tone of some commentary has also sparked discussion about language from referring to Bellingham as a 'pupil' to framing natural frustration as a threat to team harmony.

The broader issue is not one comment or one columnist, but the intensity of the scrutiny around a player who has consistently delivered at club and international level. As England prepare for the World Cup, the conversation around Bellingham reveals more about sections of the media than it does about the midfielder himself and raises the question of whether the obsession is now overshadowing the football.