Justin Bieber has gone viral for a simple act of kindness after he pulled over to assist a man stranded with a broken-down car. The aspiring musician had been recording a video about his run of bad luck since moving to a new city when a stranger approached him — only for the man to realise it was actually Bieber. In the clip, he reflects on feeling alone and overwhelmed before saying, 'Could be trippin, but I think Justin Bieber just stopped to help me'. Moments later, Bieber appears on camera, introduces himself and asks what had happened.

According to the driver, the pair spoke off-camera as he explained his situation. Bieber not only listened but offered comfort and a personal prayer, which the man later described as 'the best prayer I probably ever had in my life'. The video has since spread across TikTok, amassing more than five million views and drawing widespread praise for Bieber's compassion. Social media users highlighted the singer's willingness to step in despite navigating his own challenges, calling the moment an example of 'quiet, genuine kindness'.

The encounter comes during a busy period for the pop star, who recently received four nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for SWAG. He is also set to headline Coachella next year alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G.