US President Donald Trump has renewed his calls for Jimmy Kimmel to be taken off television after the late-night host mocked his handling of questions surrounding the Epstein files. During Tuesday night's monologue, Kimmel told viewers to brace for 'Hurricane Epstein' and quipped, 'What did the President know and how old were these women when he knew it?' The joke triggered an immediate backlash from Trump, who took to Truth Social to brand the host 'a man with NO TALENT' and demanded that ABC 'get the bum off the air'. The President has grown increasingly irritated over recent scrutiny, including a tense moment last week in which he told a reporter 'quiet, piggy' aboard Air Force One. His administration has been under pressure following the signing of a bill ordering the Justice Department to release long-requested documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Kimmel's monologue continued with further punches aimed at the White House, ridiculing Trump's past comments and recent meetings with high-profile allies such as Elon Musk and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He also mocked Trump's past statements on the Epstein investigation, playing clips of the President rambling about magnets, paper straws, and the 'Gulf of America'. The segment comes just months after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! over the host's remarks following the killing of Charlie Kirk, a short hiatus that ended with the most-watched episode in the show's history, pulling in 6.3 million viewers.

Trump's feud with Kimmel has become one of the most persistent clashes between the President and a late-night personality. As the Epstein files continue to dominate headlines, their rivalry shows no sign of cooling. In the end, Trump's calls for cancellation may only amplify Kimmel's platform, marking yet another flashpoint in a long-running cultural and political battle.