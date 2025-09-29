Country star and former American Idol finalist Kellie Pickler has found her name pulled into the Southport, North Carolina, shooting tragedy after it was revealed that the alleged gunman, Nigel Max Edge, once filed a lawsuit against her.

Edge, a former US Marine, was arrested after allegedly opening fire from a boat over the weekend, killing three people and injuring several others, according to the Economic Times.

The Shooting And Arrest

The incident unfolded at a popular waterfront area in Southport. Witnesses said Edge opened fire from a vessel before attempting to flee.

He was intercepted by the US Coast Guard and taken into custody. He now faces three counts of first-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder. Officials have described the attack as 'highly premeditated' and 'targeted'.

Old Lawsuit Against Pickler

Attention quickly turned to Edge's past after reports surfaced of a civil lawsuit he filed in February 2025 under his former name, Sean DeBevoise. The complaint accused Pickler of attempting to poison him at the 2012 CMT Music Awards by offering him a spiked glass of whiskey, which he claimed to have refused.

He attached photographs of himself with Pickler at the event, but the lawsuit was dismissed as meritless, according to the Hindustan Times.

Public records later revealed that DeBevoise legally changed his name to Nigel Max Edge. The New York Post confirmed that he accompanied Pickler to the awards show, where she had attended with a wounded Marine she had met through her USO work.

Troubled Background Of Nigel Edge

Edge is a decorated Iraq War veteran who sustained a severe head injury during service, with shrapnel remaining lodged in his skull. He has a record of erratic litigation and allegations driven by conspiracy.

The Hindustan Times reported he self-published a book titled 'Headshot: Betrayal of a Nation', in which he accused the US military and what he called 'LGBTQ White Supremacists' of plotting against him. Authorities have suggested he may have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

While investigators have yet to confirm any motive in the Southport shooting, law enforcement has not established any link between Pickler and the attack beyond the dismissed lawsuit.

The attack has been described as 'highly premeditated' and 'targeted,' according to the Economic Times.

Pickler's Silence And Public Reaction

Pickler, 38, has not commented publicly on the resurfaced claims. Her representatives declined to respond to media requests, according to the New York Post. The case's reappearance has fuelled speculation on social media, though legal experts caution that the lawsuit was long resolved and has no bearing on the present charges.

Fans and commentators have urged respect for Pickler's privacy as the investigation unfolds.

Investigation Continues

Edge remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later this week for a preliminary hearing. Authorities are examining possible motives and whether his mental health history played a role in the attack.

For now, the community of Southport mourns the victims of the waterfront shooting. At the same time, Pickler's name, entangled in past legal issues, remains an unsettling footnote in a case that continues to shock the region.