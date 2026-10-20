A Kentucky Baptist pastor faces 17 felony counts after state police alleged he uploaded sexually explicit images of minors to a social media account. According to a broadcaster, citing an arrest citation, he told investigators he had created AI-generated images.

Jared Oneil Salmons, 46, was arrested at his home in Leburn on 13 October following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, Kentucky State Police said. Each count of distributing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance is a Class C felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

Local reporting identified Salmons as the pastor of Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Cornettsville, Perry County. Police said he was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail following his arrest. The charges are allegations, not findings of guilt.

🚨An Evangelical Kentucky pastor who preached Christian family values and condemned consensual same sex relationships as “sin,” is now sitting in jail.



Jared Salmons, 48, of Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Cornettsville faces 17 felony counts of distributing s*xual images of… pic.twitter.com/2T6y1gzN1u — Reich-Wing Watch (@ReichWingWatch) October 20, 2026

How the Investigation Unfolded

Detectives from the force's Electronic Crime Branch began investigating after discovering that the suspect was uploading sexually explicit images of juveniles to a social media account, according to police. Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Leburn on the day of his arrest and seized equipment for examination at the KSP forensic laboratory.

According to WNKY's account of the arrest citation, Salmons told investigators he had 'created AI-generated images' and owned an account associated with the case. That reported statement is separate from any forensic findings about the material seized.

The police release announcing his arrest listed 17 distribution counts but did not describe the AI-related evidence or disclose results from the examination of his equipment.

Dismissed From Water District Role

Outside the church, Salmons was general manager of the Knott County Water and Sewer District. Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said the district's board ended his employment 'effective immediately' after officials learnt of the charges. Dobson's account distinguishes the board's employment decision from his own role in responding to the allegations.

The Kentucky Baptist Convention described the news as 'deeply troubling'. It also said it had not been told whether Salmons remained in his church role. The convention's statement does not, by itself, establish his current status at Mount Olivet.

WYMT reported that Salmons declined to discuss the allegations from jail.

Kentucky's Law on Computer-Generated Images

Kentucky expanded its laws covering computer-generated child sexual abuse material through House Bill 207, signed into law on 28 March 2024. The legislation amended several offences involving sexual performances by minors to include computer-generated images and introduced provisions relating to the proof required in prosecutions involving such material.

Under Kentucky Revised Statutes § 531.306, in prosecutions under KRS 531.300 to 531.370 involving material portraying a computer-generated image of a minor, the Commonwealth is not required to prove the minor's actual identity or age, or that the minor exists. The provision took effect on 15 July 2024. Its application depends on the material and the requirements of the relevant offence; it does not make every AI-generated image criminal.

The police release announcing Salmons' arrest did not specify how the computer-generated-image provisions relate to the evidence in his case. His reported statement about creating AI-generated images does not, by itself, establish the nature of every image covered by the distribution charges.

In its 14 October release, Kentucky State Police said the seized equipment had been sent to its forensic laboratory and that the investigation was ongoing. The release did not disclose examination results.