Kesha has publicly voiced support for Kim Petras amid the singer's escalating dispute with Republic Records, drawing attention once again to long-running tensions over artist autonomy in the music industry.

Petras revealed on X that her album Detour has been finished for six months, yet her label has refused to assign a release date or compensate collaborators. She has since formally requested to be released from her contract. Kesha, reflecting on her own legal battles, described such situations as avoidable tragedies rather than inevitable growing pains.

Kesha's Message of Solidarity

In a direct reply on X to one of Petras' posts, Kesha shared a poignant message drawing from her personal history. 'I spent many years fighting for the rights to myself,' she wrote. 'Watching another woman realise that the "golden cage" is still a cage isn't a victory—it's a tragedy we have to stop repeating. Freedom isn't a privilege; it's a birthright. I hear you, I'm sorry Kim.'

I spent many years fighting for the rights to myself. Watching another woman realize that the 'golden cage' is still a cage isn’t a victory—it’s a tragedy we have to stop repeating. Freedom isn’t a privilege; it’s a birthright. I hear you, I’m sorry Kim. — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 21, 2026

This gesture underscores Kesha's empathy, forged through her own protracted legal battles. She accused former producer Dr Luke of abuse in 2014, leading to a lawsuit that prevented her from releasing music freely for years.

The case settled in 2023, after which Kesha launched her independent label, Kesha Records, allowing her to regain control over her career. Her support for Petras, despite past tensions, signals a broader call for reform in how labels handle artists.

Petras' Grievances with Republic

Petras aired her frustrations in a series of X posts, detailing what she sees as obstructive behaviour from Republic Records. 'My album has been done for 6 months but my record label has refused to give me a release date or pay my collaborator's for the work they've done,' she stated in one.

In another X Post, she added: 'I'm tired of having no control over my own life or career. I want to continue to self fund and self curate my own music. This is why I have formally requested to be dropped by @RepublicRecords.' Signed to the label in 2021, Petras initially praised it effusively, even presenting it with an award in 2023.

I’m tired of having no control over my own life or career. I want to continue to self fund and self curate my own music. This is why I have formally requested to be dropped by @RepublicRecords — kim petras (@kimpetras) January 20, 2026

That year, she made history as the first openly transgender artist to win a Grammy for her collaboration of Unholy with Sam Smith. Now, she claims the label shows interest only in viral trends, ignoring her creative output. Petras has teased Detour for over a year and vows to release it independently if needed.

The Controversial Dr Luke Connection

The dispute carries added weight due to Petras' ties to Dr Luke, Kesha's former producer and the subject of her allegations. Petras is signed to Amigo Records, Dr Luke's imprint in partnership with Republic. She has collaborated with him extensively and defended the choice in past interviews, stating she would not work with someone she believed to be an abuser of women.

This stance drew backlash from Kesha's supporters, reigniting the #FreeKesha movement in previous years. Dr Luke has denied all claims and continued producing hits under various aliases. Kesha's outreach to Petras, despite this history, highlights a shared recognition of systemic issues.

Republic Records has yet to respond publicly to Petras' claims as of 21 January 2026. Petras remains determined to push forward with Detour, potentially marking a pivot to independence in the Kesha-Kim Petras label dispute. Such conflicts continue to expose fractures in music industry contracts.