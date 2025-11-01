KEY POINTS Kesha expressed support for NewJeans after the group lost a legal bid to terminate its contract with label ADOR.

Kesha posted: 'My heart is with you NewJeans,' referencing her own experience fighting to leave her contract with Dr Luke.

The singer's message sparked mixed reactions online, with fans divided over whether the situations are comparable.

Kesha has thrown her support behind NewJeans after a South Korean court rejected the K-pop group's attempt to escape their label, ADOR, a ruling that mirrors the American singer's own long and painful fight for artistic freedom.

The Grammy-winning star, who spent nearly a decade locked in a legal battle with producer Dr Luke, posted a brief but heartfelt message on X, writing: 'My heart is with you NewJeans', adding a red heart emoji.

Although Kesha has no personal link to the five-member group, her words carry emotional weight given her very public struggle to regain control over her music and career.

Parallel Struggles

Kesha's message comes almost ten years after she accused Dr Luke of sexual assault and emotional abuse, allegations he denied before countersuing her for defamation.

In 2016 a judge ruled she was still bound to her Sony Music contract, forcing her to continue releasing albums under the same system she claimed had trapped her. Her fight became a rallying cry for the #FreeKesha movement and for stronger protections for artists facing coercive contracts.

The dispute finally ended in 2023 after a confidential settlement.

NewJeans, made up of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, are now facing their own legal turmoil. The group rose to global fame after their 2022 debut, charting on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning Group of the Year at Billboard Women in Music 2024.

Their battle began when ADOR's founder and former CEO Min Hee-jin was ousted in 2024. Claiming a total breakdown of trust, the group sought to terminate their seven-year exclusive contract.

This week, a Seoul court ruled that the circumstances did not justify ending the deal.

In a statement released through the Korea Times, the members said: 'NewJeans members respect the court's judgment, but it is impossible to return to this company and continue normal entertainment activities in the current situation where the trust relationship with ADOR is completely shattered.'

Kesha Reflects on Her Own Ordeal

Kesha has often spoken about the mental toll of creating art while trapped in legal disputes.

In a July interview with Monica Lewinsky, she said: 'The recordings of my voice did not legally belong to me... they're in control of the budgets, the release, all of it. For years. For 10 years.'

'It still perplexes me,' she added. 'It felt inhumane.'

Her latest album, Period, released independently on 4 July, symbolised her own emancipation after finally ending her contract.

Fan Reaction Divided

Kesha's show of solidarity sparked a wave of debate online. Many praised her empathy, while others argued the comparison between her experience and NewJeans' legal battle was misplaced.

Supporters flooded Reddit and X with messages defending her intentions. One fan wrote: 'Kesha was groomed and taken advantage of at the same age those girls are now. She knows how it feels to be controlled by powerful, filthy rich companies. This made me like Kesha way more and I already loved her.'

Another commented: 'Regardless of whether NewJeans had a valid case, why are people being so harsh on Kesha? She fought a very public lawsuit against her rapist and lost. Of course she'd sympathise with young artists who just lost their case.'

Others were more critical, insisting the two cases were not comparable. One post read: 'NewJeans fans need to stop attaching themselves to every artist versus label story. The MHJ and HYBE situation is very different.'

Another user warned: 'I wish Kesha did more research before saying anything. Now NewJeans fans are going to use her trauma to push their narrative.'

Looking Ahead

Earlier this year, NewJeans briefly attempted to rebrand as NJZ, before ADOR blocked the move in court. With their contract dispute now settled in favour of the label, their future remains uncertain, whether an appeal, a new negotiation, or a long hiatus.

For Kesha, her message was more than a show of sympathy. It was a quiet reminder of her own scars from an industry that often controls its artists long after the music stops.

As she wrote simply: 'My heart is with you NewJeans.'