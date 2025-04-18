Katy Perry may have travelled to the edge of space, but she's now experiencing some earthly regret. The pop superstar joined five other high-profile women—including Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez—on the recent Blue Origin all-female flight, hailed as a milestone for representation in space travel. Yet, what was meant to be an inspiring journey has spiralled into controversy over tone-deaf theatrics and environmental hypocrisy. Now, according to a source close to the singer, Perry has been left feeling disheartened and is wishing she had done two key things differently.

1. Making A Public Spectacle Of The Mission

While Perry reportedly does not regret her decision to go to space—calling it 'life changing'—an insider told DailyMail.com that she now regrets the fanfare she made of the moment.

Perry was seen exiting the capsule in dramatic fashion—clutching a daisy, kissing the ground, and delivering an emotional speech about love and unity. She waxed poetic to the media, saying: 'It's about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging. And it's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.'

But critics pounced, branding the display as over-the-top, especially in comparison to real astronauts like Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who spent over nine months stranded in space.

Perry also filmed herself floating in zero gravity while holding up her setlist for the upcoming "Lifetimes" tour and singing a snippet of 'What a Wonderful World'. The source said the singer now wishes her "close-up camera moments" inside the capsule had never been broadcast.

'Katy doesn't regret going to space. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it,' the insider said, adding that she found the backlash unexpected and upsetting.

2. Introducing Her Daughter To The World

Perry also took a daisy to space as a tribute to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Until now, the four-year-old had never been publicly photographed. But during the launch event, Daisy appeared for the first time, dressed in a miniature astronaut costume to cheer on her mum.

According to the insider, Perry and Bloom made the "difficult decision" to introduce their daughter because they wanted her to be proud of her mother's accomplishment. 'She wanted Daisy to see that she can do anything,' the source explained.

Yet in hindsight, the singer is having second thoughts. 'Katy regrets sharing the daisy with the world,' the source said. 'She wishes the video footage from inside the pod was never shown at all.'

The appearance of her daughter also drew commentary online, with critics questioning the decision to thrust a child into the spotlight amidst such a contentious event.

Celebrities And Critics Weigh In

Perry's Blue Origin journey received widespread criticism, not only from social media users but also from celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer and pop rival Kesha. Fast food chain Wendy's even mocked Perry on X (formerly Twitter), asking if she could be 'sent back' to space. Kesha joined the banter by posting a photo of herself sipping a Wendy's milkshake, further stoking the online flames.

Critics also questioned the environmental impact of the mission, despite Blue Origin's claim that its rockets emit only water vapour. Scientists warned that even water vapour contributes to greenhouse gas effects and can damage the ozone layer. Perry's prior work with UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador and her vocal advocacy against climate change have since resurfaced, prompting accusations of hypocrisy.

Sharpening The Divide Over Diversity In Space

Gayle King, also aboard the flight, defended the mission on CBS Mornings, criticising detractors for calling the trip a 'ride'. 'There's nothing frivolous about what we did,' she said. 'What it's doing to inspire other women and young girls—please don't ignore that.'

While Perry has yet to publicly comment on the backlash, she did take time to promote her upcoming tour on Instagram, echoing the promotional moments she broadcast during her three minutes of microgravity.

Despite the uproar, the insider insists Perry remains proud of her spaceflight and stands by her environmentalist values. But these two regrets—turning a deeply personal journey into a public production, and bringing her daughter into that same spotlight—now loom large over a moment that was meant to be a triumph.