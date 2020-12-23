Kevin McNally believes in the importance of bringing Johnny Depp back in "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" because the actor created a legend out of his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow.

McNally, who portrayed first mate Joshamee Gibbs, simply replied "Yes" when asked about Depp's return to the franchise. He said there is no reason why Jack Sparrow should not be in the film even if there will be a new host of characters in it.

"Yes is the simple answer to that," he told "Pirates of the Caribbean" co-star Greg Ellis (Lieutenant Commander Theodore Groves) in an interview on The Respondent podcast.

"My feelings about this are very complex because in a sense there was a slight feeling that the franchise itself had played out a little bit, so a reboot is a reasonable idea. I don't think a reboot, if you concentrate on younger characters, should still exclude Jack Sparrow," McNally explained.

He suggested that the film tell the story of a young person searching for Jack Sparrow. He also expressed his dream that "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" should "have some sort of link between what has been before and whatever bizarre incarnation of it there is to come."

"I sincerely think that my fate is so tied in with Johnny. I will go with him if indeed he does go," McNally replied when asked if his character will be written in or out of "Pirates of the Caribbean 6."

The 64-year-old "Designated Survivor" alum believes that Disney executives do not want to associate with Depp because of his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Talking about his co-star, McNally said that in the 22 years that he has known Depp, he has never seen anything that would indicate he is capable of domestic violence. McNally and Ellis both expressed their support for Depp and believes him to be innocent of Heard's allegations.

Details about "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" remain scant with reports that Margot Robbie will lead the cast and Christina Hodson will pen the script. Rumours also have it that producer Jerry Bruckheimer is still lobbying for Depp to return as Jack Sparrow.