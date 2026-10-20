North Korea has released fresh images showing Kim Jong Un inspecting clothes and footwear, hours after wild social media claims alleged the leader had died from a brain haemorrhage. The photographs, published by North Korean state media on Tuesday, 20 October, show Kim at the 2026 National Garment and Footwear Exhibition in Pyongyang. His wife, Ri Sol Ju, and daughter, Kim Ju Ae, were also present in the photographs released after the death rumours erupted online, according to state media.

The images have not been independently authenticated, and Pyongyang has not explicitly addressed the claims. However, their release comes as speculation about Kim's health and a possible succession crisis continues to spread.

Pyongyang Exhibition Visit Counters Speculation

According to North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim visited the exhibition on Monday, 19 October, and expressed satisfaction with the country's light industry. Photographs show him examining a small pink shoe, looking at women's clothing and speaking with officials. KCNA said the exhibition featured more than 70,700 garments and over 170,000 pairs of shoes produced by hundreds of factories and production units.

NEW: Kim Jong Un on Monday "looked round the venue of the garment and footwear exhibition of the field of light industry," DPRK state media said.



The photo-report came after rumors emerging on social media suggested he had died yesterday.https://t.co/rAZQMp2Uk6 pic.twitter.com/hmjRn06KX5 — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) October 19, 2026

The report presented the visit as a routine official engagement rather than a direct response to the rumours about the 42-year-old leader's health. The death speculation reportedly began spreading on X between Sunday and Monday, with social-media posts making unsupported claims that Kim had died or been hospitalised in Beijing.

What Were the Kim Jong Un Death Claims?

The speculation gained momentum after US-based Chinese dissident Wanjun Xie posted claims alleging that Kim had suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage and fallen into a coma. Xie claimed doctors from Beijing's Peking Union Medical College Hospital had travelled to North Korea to treat Kim before he was allegedly transferred to Beijing. He later claimed the leader died and that his body was secretly returned to North Korea.

The allegations were not supported by medical records, identifiable witnesses or other independently verifiable evidence. Xie also claimed China had sent 9,000 troops to Pyongyang to support Kim's daughter amid fears of a succession crisis. His posts later shifted to claiming Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, had taken control.

Neither the alleged Chinese troop deployment nor the claimed transfer of power has been independently substantiated.

It is rumored that recently,Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and Supreme Leader of North Korea, suffered a severe cerebral hemorrhage and fell into a coma. Although a team of medical experts from Peking Union Medical College Hospital was dispatched to… — Wanjun Xie (@xie_wanjun) October 18, 2026

It is said that On October 17, Peking Union Medical College Hospital dispatched a team of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular medical experts to North Korea to participate in the rescue of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who was in critical condition. — Wanjun Xie (@xie_wanjun) October 18, 2026

Rumors circulate that Kim Jong-un has died, thwarting Kim Ju-ae's succession plans and potentially plunging North Korea into civil war. The Chinese Communist Party has reportedly dispatched 9,000 troops to Pyongyang to assist Kim Ju-ae in stabilizing her regime. In preparation… — Wanjun Xie (@xie_wanjun) October 18, 2026

Kim Jong Un Health and Succession Questions

The latest photographs follow Kim's documented appearance at the opening of the National Defence Revolution Museum earlier this month. Yonhap reported that the ceremony took place in Pyongyang on 11 October, with Kim accompanied by Ri Sol Ju and Kim Ju Ae.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service also told lawmakers in September that Kim was estimated to weigh about 140kg but showed no notable signs of ill health. Those reports do not rule out a later medical emergency, but there has been no official confirmation from North Korea or China that Kim suffered a brain haemorrhage, fell into a coma or died.

Rumours about Kim's death have circulated before. In 2020, former South Korean lawmaker and North Korean defector Ji Seong Ho claimed he was almost certain Kim had died following heart surgery. Kim later appeared in public, and Ji apologised for the mistaken claim.

The latest exhibition photographs appear to undercut the online narrative that Kim had already died, although they cannot independently provide a medical assessment or verify exactly when the images were taken.