Friendship is something as important as family and Kim Kardashian has given us yet another reason to adore her. In an upcoming episode for her reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she told Khloe Kardashian that she will be in a music video for her celebrity friend, Paris Hilton. The video is reportedly for Hilton's new single "Best Friend's A**."

Kim told her sibling that she would do anything, "as long as I don't dance." She said that she "draws a line" there. As a sincere friend, she said that she would do anything for her, since Paris Hilton "literally gave" her a career. She said that she totally acknowledges that.

Kim admitted that she has a hectic schedule before the birth of her fourth child and the upcoming Met Gala event but she would "drop" that for Paris because for her, being a "loyal" friend is more important.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2015, Paris Hilton admitted that their friendship goes way back to their childhood days. She said that they were really close when they were "little girls." While Hilton was filming a reality show with her former bestie, Nicole Richie, we saw Kim Kardashian appear on the show as her stylist for organizing her closet.

In May 2007, Hilton was sentenced to do a 45-day jail term for driving with a suspended license. Kim, in an interview with Hollywood.TV, said that she was in constant touch with her after the incident. She even added, "You have to support people that you love."

The first major public rift between Hilton and Kim was observed in 2008. During a Las Vegas radio show, Hilton said that Kim's butt looked like "cottage cheese stuffed in a trash bag." Kim, later on, confirmed that Hilton had apologized for her behaviour.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2011, Kim confirmed that they are not really that close anymore but she has made her peace with it. She said, "We don't really talk. As I always say, everyone comes into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime."

In 2016, they were again reunited at Kardashian's family Christmas party. Hilton shared photos on Instagram with Khloé Kardashian and Caitlyn and Kylie Jenner. In 2018 she was also one of the models for Kanye West's fashion line and she was dressed like Kim Kardashian.

Their friendship tale is just like any other celebrity friendship but the two have always made it a point to hang on and stick to each other despite their issues.