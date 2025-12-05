Bijou Phillips is said to be living under a growing sense of dread as Danny Masterson pushes ahead with an aggressive legal campaign that supporters believe could overturn his rape conviction.

According to multiple insiders, fresh appeal filings have reignited her deepest fears, particularly the idea that her former husband could walk free sooner than expected. Those close to Phillips say the movement in Masterson's case has shaken the fragile peace she has worked hard to restore since their divorce in 2023, reopening painful memories from a marriage insiders describe as emotionally exhausting behind closed doors.

Masterson Focused On Proving His Innocence

Masterson remains locked on one mission while sitting behind bars. According to an insider, 'Danny is adamant he's got a very good case and that the verdict was totally rigged to begin with.' That determination shapes every part of his day.

Sources say he pours huge sums into lawyers, analysts, and new legal strategies.

The insider added, 'Every spare moment is devoted to proving his innocence. He's spending a fortune on lawyers and praying this nightmare will be over at some time in 2026 and he'll be a free man.'

His team continues to build technical arguments they hope will open a path back into court.

The same insider went on, 'He hates how he's been portrayed and abandoned by friends and family, and Bijou is obviously top of that list.' His frustration grew after learning that Phillips changed their daughter's surname without his support.

The insider said, 'He was appalled that she changed their daughter's name and hates how she rarely if ever comes to visit.'

Masterson has stayed behind bars since May 2023 after receiving a 30-year-to-life sentence for two counts of forcible rape from incidents in the early 2000s.

His new petition argues that jurors never heard the necessary evidence. His lawyer also claims his Scientology links unfairly shaped closing arguments, saying his faith 'became a centrepiece of closing arguments'.

People around him say he feels confident that his petition exposes serious flaws in the trial—their hope centres on persuading judges that religion and character framing swayed jurors.

Supporters expect more filings later this year, which would extend the fight far beyond current predictions.

Phillips Fears Masterson Will Wreck Her New Life

Phillips is now in a new romantic relationship with businessman Jamie Mazur, who once dated model Alessandra Ambrosio.

Those close to her say this relationship brought steady comfort after years of stress connected with her former marriage. They also fear that any sudden movement in Masterson's legal efforts could destroy that fragile calm.

One insider said, 'She knows that Danny will be going after her any way he can if he gets the chance so it's a concern.'

The same insider added, 'She's worked so hard to rebuild her life; having Danny come back to haunt her would be a nightmare!'

People near her say she wants simple days, gentle routines, and no unexpected shocks.

Phillips hopes she will be able to protect her new life without having to look over her shoulder.

Insiders think Masterson's legal push will continue for months, which leaves her living through uncertainty she cannot control. They expect more tension in the months ahead because each court motion carries the risk of major change.