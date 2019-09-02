SKIMS shapewear not only did renew its name from Kimono, traditional Japanese wear but it also incorporated a new thought in the brand. Alice Marie Johnson, 64, will feature as one of the models for the SKIMS shapewear. Interestingly, she was a convict who was serving life imprisonment for her involvement in a drugs case.

Alice Marie Johnson was an ordinary American woman who married her childhood sweetheart and was leading a good life with five kids. Soon things became difficult after she got divorced and lost one of her sons to a car accident. She lost her job.

Johnson also got involved with drug dealers and that's when she was caught and sentenced to life imprisonment.

When reality TV star Kim Kardashian got to know of her, she took the onus of helping Johnson. The latter wasn't aware who Kardashian was when she took up her cause, Metro reports. "Kim saw a video of me, she heard my story, she said, 'This is so unfair'", she said.

She calls Kardashian her "war angel" because no one could stop Kim from championing the cause of her freedom. Johnson recalled how the mum-of-four fought for her freedom from prison.

Johnson was set free on June 6, 2018, and since then every moment of her life was precious to her. Her relationship with Kardashian since then has been very strong. In the foreword of her memoir, titled, "After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom," Johnson has paid a tribute to Kanye West's wife.

Johnson will now be introduced in the SKIMS Solutionwear, which is all set to be launched on Tuesday, September 10. Apart from Johnson, women of different shapes, sizes, ethnicity participated in the SKIMS campaign. Kardashian's best friend Allison Statter, author Arielle Estoria, entrepreneur Kristen Noel Crawley, her trainer Mel Alcantara, Muay Thai fighter Mia Kang, beauty YouTuber Teni Panosian and more were a part of this campaign.

Johnson is a big fan of the reality TV star as a businesswoman and for her legal works. Kardashian's shapewear is her long-standing dream and this will be one of the biggest launches in recent times.