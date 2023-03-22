Buckingham Palace stated that it is "monitoring" the volatile political situation in France ahead of the King Charles' first state visit to the country as it continues to see widespread strikes and disruption.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to arrive in Paris, France on Sunday for a four-day visit before they move to Germany.

It also marks the first overseas trip for King Charles since he officially became the monarch, and it is being viewed as an opportunity to celebrate British ties with the countries. It is viewed by the U.K. government as a hugely significant first state visit.

However, they may have to change plans as the visit to France comes as unrest, commotion, and strikes have spread throughout the nation as a result of an unpopular pension reform that has been forced through by French President Emmanuel Macron last week.

This comes after President Macron raised the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a parliamentary vote.

Last night, the government of Macron narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in the parliament over the unpopular pension reform that has provoked violent protests. Meanwhile, oil refinery workers and bin collectors have gone on a strike, with another nationwide day of protests planned for Thursday.

It has been reported that Buckingham Palace is "monitoring" the tense situation as Charles and Camilla are scheduled to meet with the French president and carry out a high-profile engagement at the Arc de Triomphe.

There is no indication, according to reports, that any visits will be postponed as of now, but insiders claim that a "close eye is being kept on the situation" in case logistics must change.

It was also reported some protesters, trade unionists and politicians have already vowed to disrupt and interfere with the royal visit by staging strikes and protests. The protesters intend to target a banquet which is set to be held at the Château de Versailles and the visit to Bordeaux, set to run from Sunday (March 26) to Wednesday (March 29).

The visit to France and Germany was announced earlier this month. During this time, Charles is also set to be the first British monarch to address the French Senate.

The King and Queen will spend some time in France, after which, they will be travelling to Germany for a packed schedule that includes a visit to the cities of Berlin and Hamburg.

They will receive a ceremonial welcome in Berlin at the Brandenburg Gate, attend a state banquet at Schloss Bellevue. King Charles is then set to address the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament, making history as the first British monarch to do so.

The trip will also include visits to meet the Ukrainian refugees and the Komische Oper – a Berlin-based opera company.

They will also be attending a reception with members of the British community while in Hamburg. They will lay wreaths during a brief ceremony of remembrance at the St. Nikolai Memorial, the remains of a church which was destroyed when the allies bombed the city during World War II.

"The visit will celebrate Britain's relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values.

"It will also provide an opportunity to look forwards and demonstrate the many ways the U.K. is working in partnership with France and Germany, whether that be to tackle climate change; respond to the conflict in Ukraine; seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture," Buckingham Palace stated.