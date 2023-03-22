Photographer Arthur Edwards has revealed what he knows from first-hand experience about King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in an interview about his new photo book "Behind the Crown: My Life Photographing the Royal Family."

The 82-year-old has served as a royal photographer for The Sun for 45 years, following the royal family on 200 tours in over 120 countries. He has covered royal events and has snapped photos for seven royal weddings, five funerals, and seven births. Suffice to say, he has witnessed a lot through the lens of his camera.

Edwards has documented King Charles III's life in pictures since 1977 and has watched him evolve. He told People, "I watched this prince who was a visionary make these proclamations about architecture and organic food and saving the sea from plastic. And I realised he was just doing everything he could to make a difference. As he said, 'Not for me, but for my children and grandchildren.' I felt he's just a lovely person to work with and I wanted to put it all down."

The veteran cameraman also shared his firm belief that His Majesty will make a big difference in the monarchy because he waited 70 years to become the King. He explained, "He wasn't going to sort of just sit there and play backgammon and shoot champagne. He was going to make a difference, and he did. He's a pioneer for the underdog. If a big supermarket was coming to a village where all the local shops would be destroyed, he'd fight for the village."

In all the years that he has worked with King Charles III, Edwards said he has known him to be a "genuinely kind man" and so he does not doubt that he will have a good reign saying, "...So far he's at a great start to his reign as King. And I think the people now are behind him."

Edwards remembered, "I went to Bolton, a town in the north of England, about three weeks ago, and the crowds were 30 deep, come to see him! Now, he never got that as Prince of Wales. Suddenly at 74, he's become this big megastar, like a rockstar, and everybody wants to come and see him. It's strange to sing 'God Save the King' now, not 'God Save the Queen.' So yeah, things have changed."

"So far, the people are supporting him, the people want him to succeed, and I think he's going to. He's got his son William and his wonderful wife, Catherine. They're following on and they've got lovely children, George and Charlotte and Louis. So the royal family's in pretty good shape."

Edwards also talked about how Camilla "brought a spring to Charles' step" because she has a different personality compared to Princess Diana. He remembered their first tour in the U.S.A. and while at a market north of Los Angeles, someone gave Camilla a peach and she started to eat it, which he said "no royal would do!"

"She really enjoyed it and I remember saying, 'Diana would never do that.' But she was different," the royal photographer explained. He added that Camilla "brought a whole new meaning" for King Charles III and made him a "much happier person. He's contented. And he always refers to her as 'my darling wife.'"

He added, "The thing about Camilla, which is I think her strongest point, she never lost the common touch, and she makes him laugh. I've got pictures of them in the book just laughing together."

Edwards said that Camilla is "just always there to support" King Charles III and that this makes her a "great asset" to the nation. The couple is set to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary in April and will be crowned together in London's Westminster Abbey on May 6.