In a recent social media post, King Charles III paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and those celebrating Mother's Day in the U.K. without their mothers. But not everyone was happy with his message.

The country celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, March 19 with His Majesty and Queen Consort Camilla remembering their departed mums on the Royal Family's official Twitter page. The message read, "To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay." Included are photos of King Charles III as a baby with his late mother and a photo of Camilla with her own mum, Rosalind Maud Shand, a notable charity worker and aristocrat.

💐 To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay. pic.twitter.com/v3ugcnH8pJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2023

Some netizens were touched to see the throwback photos especially that of the late Queen Elizabeth II. One commented, "What a wonderful woman Her Majesty was...much missed but always in my thoughts."

Another wrote, "Thank you for this sensitive message, your Majesties. I miss your dear mother, our late Queen - she reminded me so much of my own much-missed mum. Stoic, pragmatic, eminently sensible. Thinking of you today, and God bless you. Roll on the Coronation."

Camilla ma’am, your beautiful smile reflects the pride you had in your mother. — TrueAnimalLover (@TrueAnimalLove1) March 19, 2023

That photo of Queen Elizabeth with baby Charles is ADORABLE! — Sarah Delore (@sarah_delore) March 19, 2023

However, there were those who wondered why King Charles III failed to mention the mother of his children, Princess Diana. One wrote, "Why didn't they post princess Diana?"

A second commented, "Did you forget about the mother of your sons?" and another said, "No picture of Harry and William with their mum?"

A fourth asked, "Any pictures of Diana in your locker??? Or does it only have Camilla's family now....."

Meanwhile, others took the liberty of sharing throwback photos of Princess Diana with Prince Harry and Prince William, and pictures of just the late princess to mark Mother's Day.

You forgot one . Happy Mothers day pic.twitter.com/7bav149AKR — ChichiPee (@_ChichPee) March 19, 2023

Happy das to the one and only pic.twitter.com/0bCECTmgGn — Alejandro Muñoz-Rivera (@untalalex22) March 19, 2023

One Twitter user wrote, "I'd say Harry and Will aka Harold and Willy were more than likely missing their mum today."

Elsewhere, other royal family members also shared their Mother's Day greetings. Prince William shared a photo of Kate Middleton up in a tree with Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis and captioned it, "Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours."

Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kpZgj3NwhB — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 19, 2023

One royal watcher commented, "Happy Mother's Day Your Royal Highness Princess Kate! And to Queen Mother Diana, Queen of the People in the UK and the World Her kindness continues to motivate others. Your Royal Highness Prince William remember your unconditional love from your mum and rebuild the Brothers Royal."

Sarah Ferguson also shared throwback photos of her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie on Instagram and wrote, "I'm so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be. I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever. #happymothersday."

Princess Eugenie also posted a new photo with her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank to celebrate Mother's Day and shared, "I love being your Mumma! Happy Mother's Day! Xx."

Grant Harrold, King Charles III's former royal butler, also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Twitter. He wrote, "A Happy Mother Day to all mothers including those who are no longer with us. The picture was taken at Balmoral Castle with our late Queen, with a young King Charles who is helping his sister, Princess Anne through a window. #thequeen #queenelizabeth #theking #kingcharles."

A Happy Mother Day to all mothers including those who are no longer with us. The picture was taken at Balmoral Castle with our late Queen, with a young King Charles who is helping his sister, Princess Anne through a window. #thequeen #queenelizabeth #theking #kingcharles pic.twitter.com/RYzPhIrxQJ — The Royal Butler (@TheRoyalButler) March 19, 2023

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 91 years old on Sept. 8, 2022. Meanwhile, Queen Consort Camilla's mother died from the bone disease osteoporosis in 1994. The Mother's Day greetings come ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in London's Westminster Abbey on May 6.