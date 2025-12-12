South Korea's entertainment world is closing out the year in chaos as yet another major star is swept into controversy, this time global sensation PSY, whose 'Gangnam Style' fame once made him the country's most recognisable cultural export.

Now, he stands at the centre of a police investigation for allegedly violating the Medical Services Act, prompting fans to question whether the nonstop string of celebrity scandals signals deeper problems inside K-entertainment.

Police Raid P Nation Over Prescription Allegations

The latest uproar began on 4 December, when officers from the Seoul Seodaemun Police Station raided PSY's agency, P Nation, seizing documents, vehicles and even the singer's mobile phone for digital forensics.

According to reports, investigators are probing claims that from 2022 onward, PSY received prescriptions for psychiatric medications — specifically Xanax and Stilnox — without undergoing the mandatory in-person consultations required under Korean law.

Both drugs, commonly used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders, carry dependency risks and can only be prescribed after face-to-face evaluations. Authorities are also investigating a hospital professor suspected of issuing the prescriptions.

P Nation acknowledged the probe, saying it has 'actively cooperated with the investigation authorities' requests and will follow the necessary legal procedures.' The agency maintained the issue stemmed from 'oversight and negligence,' insisting that while staff picked up medications, they did not use another person's identity to obtain them.

For Psy, nicknamed the 'Gangnam Style Uncle,' the violations add to a past dotted with previous controversies, including draft-related and drug-related accusations.

A Sudden Flood of Scandals Across Korea

Psy's case lands during a turbulent moment for K-entertainment, with several high-profile stars already under scrutiny.

Actor Cho Jin-woong abruptly retired after reports resurfaced about his past juvenile detention for robbery and sexual assault–related charges, along with old assault and drunk-driving incidents. His agency admitted to wrongdoing in his youth but denied sexual assault. Broadcasters have since removed or edited his appearances while discussions continue about future projects.

Meanwhile, comedian Park Na-rae is battling accusations from two former managers, who claim she committed workplace harassment, assault, embezzlement, and used proxy prescriptions. Her agency strongly denies all allegations and has countersued for extortion.

Comedian Jo Se-ho is also facing claims of ties to a man accused of running illegal gambling operations, including allegations that he promoted the man's business and accepted gifts. His agency has called the accusations groundless and is pursuing legal action. Meanwhile, his program 'You Quiz on the Block' is receiving viewer backlash as the investigation continues.

Fans Ask: Why Are These Scandals Hitting All at Once?

As PSY's investigation joins an already-overflowing list of high-profile controversies, social media has erupted with speculation. Many fans argue that the sudden spike in cases feels suspiciously coordinated, questioning whether the industry or larger institutions may be trying to distract from other corporate or political issues.

being investigated for unauthorized xanax and ambien prescriptions... this is crazy! give him a fine and move on! something is definitely happening... — eva (@hyunaskoolaid) December 12, 2025

While no evidence supports that theory, the timing has fuelled online narratives suggesting a 'witch hunt' atmosphere, with users increasingly asking whether entertainment agencies, networks, or even authorities have something bigger to hide.

Regardless of motive, the succession of scandals has put the entertainment sector under extraordinary strain. Productions are stalled, reputations are collapsing, and public trust is eroding, all while PSY, one of the most globally recognised Korean artists, is undergoing a high-profile investigation that adds yet another crack to an already destabilised industry.