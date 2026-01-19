Hong Kong martial arts actor Bruce Leung Siu-lung has died at the age of 77, according to reports confirmed by Hong Kong media and industry figures. His death was announced on 14 January 2026, prompting tributes from fans of kung fu cinema across Asia and internationally.

Leung was best known to global audiences for his role as the villain known as The Beast in Stephen Chow's 2004 film Kung Fu Hustle, a performance that introduced him to a new generation of viewers and renewed interest in classic Hong Kong martial arts filmmaking.

His passing marks the end of a career that spanned more than five decades, connecting the golden age of 1970s kung fu films with later international cult successes. Family members have kept details of his final days private, though the cause of death has been reported by multiple outlets.

Cause Of Death Confirmed

Hong Kong media have reported that Leung died from acute cerebral oedema, a serious condition involving swelling of the brain. Some reports have linked the condition to a reaction to medication, including the painkiller Equagesic, though no official medical statement has been released by the family.

Friends and colleagues confirmed the news of his death and noted his long-standing influence within the martial arts film community. While further medical details have not been publicly disclosed, tributes have focused on his contribution to cinema and his enduring legacy.

A Career Rooted In Martial Arts Cinema

Leung began his film career in the early 1970s, establishing himself as a skilled martial artist with training in disciplines including Goju-ryu karate and Wing Chun, according to IMdB. During this period, he appeared in a series of Hong Kong action films that emphasised physical performance and traditional fight choreography, helping him stand out in a competitive era for kung fu cinema.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, he became associated with the Bruceploitation subgenre, appearing in cult titles such as The Dragon Lives Again. These films drew on the global popularity of Bruce Lee and often blended martial arts action with surreal or comedic elements.

After stepping away from major roles for several years, Leung returned to prominence with Kung Fu Hustle. His portrayal of The Beast combined technical martial arts skill with heightened villainy, earning praise from critics and audiences and expanding his recognition beyond East Asia.

Later Work And Lasting Influence

Following his renewed recognition, Leung continued acting in films that paid tribute to traditional kung fu cinema, including Gallants in 2010. The film celebrated veteran martial artists and highlighted the enduring appeal of classic fight choreography.

Leung is widely regarded as part of a generation that helped carry Hong Kong martial arts cinema from regional success to global cult status. Fellow actors and filmmakers have credited him with preserving the physical discipline and expressive style that defined the genre.

His death has been widely mourned by fans of action cinema. From early kung fu productions to a late-career international breakthrough, Bruce Leung Siu-lung leaves behind a body of work that continues to shape the legacy of martial arts film.