Letterboxd, the social network adored by film buffs everywhere, is finally stepping out from behind the reviews and into the spotlight. After years of chronicling what everyone is watching, the company is launching Video Store on 10 December.

The new service marks Letterboxd's first official move into film distribution and it already has cinephiles buzzing.

Unlike subscription platforms that bury viewers in monthly fees, Video Store will follow a simple pay-per-film model. Users will only pay for the titles they choose to watch. At launch, the service will be available in 23 countries on iOS, Android, web browsers and a wide variety of smart TVs.

Two Curated Shelves for Movie Lovers

Letterboxd's team has selected the first nine titles for Video Store and grouped them into two themed collections. The first shelf, called Unreleased Gems, highlights festival favourites that never secured distribution. The second shelf, called Lost and Found, showcases classics that have been restored or rediscovered after years of near invisibility.

The company promises that new films will be added regularly and that each selection will reflect the tastes and conversations happening across the Letterboxd community.

A Gift to the Fans Who Built the Platform

In a statement, Letterboxd co-founder and CEO Matthew Buchanan praised the passionate film lovers who have driven the platform's popularity. He said the community has always been the company's guide.

For example, users regularly cause an obscure 1980s action movie to trend or boost a forgotten festival film simply through watchlists and reviews.

According to Buchanan, Video Store will allow the company to act on that energy. The goal is to help distributors revive overlooked titles or give filmmakers a direct line to viewers who already follow their work on Letterboxd.

He described the initiative as a message to the industry that audiences are eager to watch films that have struggled to find a home.

Letterboxd Video Store is opening on Wednesday. Their first batch of Unreleased Gems includes Alexander Ullom’s IT ENDS from SXSW, Yandy Laurens’ Indonesian Oscar entry SORE: A WIFE FROM THE FUTURE, Diego Céspedes’ Chilean Oscar entry THE MYSTERIOUS GAZE OF THE FLAMINGO from… pic.twitter.com/QIH21PrTa3 — Film Festival (@LifeIsAFilmFest) December 8, 2025

Unreleased Gems to Watch Immediately

It Ends (2025)

Alexander Ullom's debut feature about recent graduates trapped on an endless nightmarish backroad became a breakout success at SXSW 2025. It later won major prizes at Fantasia and the Atlanta Film Festival.

Sore: A Wife from the Future (2025)

Yandy Laurens delivers a heartfelt and inventive time loop romance that earned eight nominations at the Indonesian Film Festival. It is also Indonesia's submission for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Kennedy (2023)

This neo-noir thriller from Anurag Kashyap follows a presumed dead and insomniac ex-cop seeking redemption in the dark corners of Mumbai. The film premiered at Cannes and screened widely across international festivals.

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo (2025)

Diego Céspedes presents a powerful story about an 11-year-old girl who protects her town's queer community from a wave of dangerous superstition. The film won the Un Certain Regard Prize at Cannes and is Chile's Oscar submission.

Lost and Found Classics Return to the Spotlight

Tiger on the Beat (1988)

A beloved Hong Kong action comedy starring Chow Yun Fat, now presented in a new 4K restoration that is available digitally for the first time.

Kisapmata (1981)

Mike de Leon's Filipino masterpiece about a young woman living under her tyrannical father has been restored in 4K. The film originally won ten awards at the Metro Manila Film Festival and remains one of the country's most important works.

It Must Be Heaven (2019)

Elia Suleiman's acclaimed comedy about displacement won two prizes at Cannes. Its release was disrupted by the pandemic, and many viewers never had the chance to see it until now.

Poison (1991)

Todd Haynes' groundbreaking debut won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance and became a cultural flashpoint during early 1990s political battles over arts funding.

Before We Vanish (2017)

Kiyoshi Kurosawa offers a meditative alien invasion story based on a cult Japanese play. The film screened in 'Un Certain Regard' at Cannes and remains a favourite among fans of his genre bending style.