Scott Disick has sparked conversation after making a tongue-in-cheek comment about Kim Kardashian's 'big butt' during a recent episode of The Kardashians, a moment that unfolded alongside a candid discussion about stress, health, and emotional control.

The remark aired during the Thursday, 27 November episode of the Hulu series, where Kardashian, 45, invited Disick to accompany her for a brain scan amid mounting personal pressure. The scene balanced humour with vulnerability, offering viewers insight into how Kardashian manages stress while maintaining a calm public image.

Kim Opens Up About Stress and Health Concerns

During the episode, Kardashian explained that she has been under significant strain. She cited preparing for the bar exam, attending the Met Gala, and facing an upcoming robbery trial as major stressors. She also revealed concerns about a brain aneurysm that doctors linked to prolonged stress.

According to People.com's report on Scott Disick joking about Kim Kardashian hiding emotions, Kardashian decided to undergo a brain scan at the Amen Clinic after a doctor previously identified the aneurysm during a full-body scan.

While travelling to the appointment, Disick expressed sympathy for what she was going through. The conversation also touched on tension involving Kardashian's former husband, Kanye West, with Kim saying she avoids engagement for the sake of her well-being.

Calm Under Pressure Draws Disick's Attention

As the episode progressed, Disick reflected on Kardashian's ability to remain composed in difficult situations. He described her as someone who can move on quickly from conflict, even after emotionally charged moments.

He then joked that Kardashian must be 'tucking' her emotions somewhere, quipping that maybe she hides them under her butt, which explains why it is 'so big.' The comment was delivered playfully and appeared to amuse Kardashian, fitting the show's familiar dynamic of humour layered over personal issues.

Emotional Control and Motherhood Take Centre Stage

Despite the joke, the broader conversation centred on Kardashian's role as a mother and the emotional restraint she feels compelled to maintain. She admitted finding it frustrating when her parenting is questioned publicly, adding that she often feels close to snapping but chooses not to.

In a confessional interview, Kardashian said her main priority is staying strong for her children. She emphasised that her focus remains on protecting them from stress and controversy, even when she feels overwhelmed.

Medical professionals involved in the episode noted that Kardashian scored unusually low on mood and anxiety indicators during her assessment. That finding reinforced Disick's observation that she has an exceptional ability to regulate her emotions under pressure.

Attention Shifts Briefly to Disick's Own Health

Later in the episode, attention turned to Disick's brain scan results. While Kardashian's scan appeared healthy, doctors expressed concern about Disick's results and warned of potential long-term issues related to impulse control if left unaddressed.

Disick reacted with his usual mix of humour and anxiety, initially expressing fear before being reassured that the issues could be improved with treatment. The exchange added balance to the episode, reminding viewers that health concerns extend beyond Kardashian alone.

Why the Moment Resonated With Viewers

The scene stood out because it blended light-hearted banter with serious subject matter. Disick's joke quickly circulated online, yet it landed within a broader narrative about stress, resilience, and emotional management.

Rather than overshadowing the moment, the humour highlighted how Kardashian copes with pressure by staying composed and leaning on trusted relationships. For fans, the exchange offered a rare glimpse into how laughter and vulnerability coexist behind the polished public image.

Ultimately, the moment underscored a recurring theme in The Kardashians. Even amid health scares and public scrutiny, the family continues to rely on humour, honesty, and emotional restraint to live life in the spotlight.