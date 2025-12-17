Sydney Sweeney has become the latest Hollywood name pulled into the Call of Duty rumour mill after viral images appeared online showing the actress as a playable character in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

The images spread rapidly across X, TikTok and gaming forums, prompting speculation that Activision had quietly added the Euphoria star to its blockbuster franchise. But as excitement surged, so did scepticism.

With no confirmation from the publisher and growing evidence of AI manipulation, the images are now being questioned as digital fiction rather than a genuine game reveal.

Back in December 2021, Sweeney starred in a promotional short for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, which also set off waves of online speculation.

Gamers Are Now Claiming the Photos Are AI-Generated

The latest images, however, have drawn heavy scrutiny. Many gamers now claim the pictures are AI-generated, pointing out that Activision has not confirmed any collaboration.

The pictures first appeared on X on 13 December, shared in response to a post featuring Kim Kardashian as a Fortnite skin. The same user went further, posting an image of adult film star Mia Khalifa as a potential Black Ops character.

Fans were quick to call out the AI trickery. 'So AI tricked people yet again,' one gamer wrote. Another added, 'Stop clickbaiting.' The debate underlines a growing trend where AI creates realistic but unofficial content, feeding fan speculation while leaving publishers silent. Despite the buzz, no credible source has verified Sydney Sweeney's involvement in the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is 8th Instalment in Black Ops Series

Black Ops 7, the eighth instalment in the Black Ops sub-series, continues the story of David Mason and Raul Menendez set in 2035. Co-developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, the game officially launched on 14 November. Activision recently confirmed that it will be the final entry in the Black Ops series, closing a long-running chapter in the franchise.

The Call of Duty universe includes 23 mainline games. Players have followed military campaigns across World War II, the Cold War, and near-future conflicts.

The series typically focuses on special forces operations, covert missions, and global threats, blending strategic combat with narrative-driven gameplay.

Celebrity Skins in Gaming Are Not New

Adding celebrity faces to video games is nothing new. Fortnite has featured stars such as Kim Kardashian and Travis Scott, giving players digital versions of famous figures.

Call of Duty has dabbled in similar collaborations, often through special events or limited-time promotions. Sweeney appearing in Black Ops would fit this trend perfectly, merging Hollywood star power with gaming culture.

Fans Remain Hopeful but Sceptical

Even with the AI controversy, fans are still buzzing over Sydney Sweeney. Social media is filled with speculation, excitement, and a fair dose of caution. Some hope she will officially join Call of Duty, while others warn patience until Activision makes a formal statement.

The viral images show the strong appetite for celebrity skins in gaming. Whether Sweeney ever becomes a playable character in Black Ops 7 remains unclear, but the conversation around her inclusion has already captured global attention. Players and fans alike are keeping a close watch for the following official announcement.

Where Things Stand

At present, there is no evidence that Sydney Sweeney is joining Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The viral images are widely believed to be AI-generated, and Activision has issued no statement suggesting otherwise. Still, the episode underscores the growing appetite for Hollywood crossovers and the power of AI to manufacture believable, viral moments. Until an official announcement arrives, fans are advised to treat such leaks with caution.