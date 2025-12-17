Amanda Bynes has returned to the headlines after revealing that Ozempic played a key role in her recent weight loss.

The former child star, now 39, spoke candidly about her journey while living in Los Angeles, explaining why she chose the prescription medication and how it changed how she feels about her appearance.

Interest surged after a rare public outing in mid-December 2025, during which observers noticed a dramatic shift in her appearance, prompting questions about how she achieved it and what prompted her to make that decision.

Rather than sharing everything at once, Bynes allowed details to surface gradually. Through social media updates and recent sightings, a clearer picture emerged of her motivation, her methods, and her renewed focus on confidence.

Public Sighting Sparks Attention

Bynes was spotted out running errands in Los Angeles on Sunday, 14 December 2025, marking one of her few public appearances in recent years. RadarOnline.com reported that she appeared noticeably slimmer, with cosmetic surgery and Ozempic both cited as factors behind the change. The sighting quickly drew attention due to her long absence from public life.

During the outing, Bynes opted for a casual look. She wore black leggings with a colourful striped Karl Kani T-shirt, paired with white open-toe flats and a white tote bag. Oversized sunglasses covered much of her face, while her half blonde and half brunette hair was pulled into a loose messy bun.

That appearance connected directly back to her earlier online comments. In a previous social media update, Bynes explained that one reason for taking Ozempic involved wanting to 'look better in paparazzi photos'. The remark added context to why she later chose to speak openly about her progress.

Bynes is 'Excited' After Significant Weight Loss

Bynes addressed her followers directly in an Instagram Story shared in early November. 'I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,' she said. 'I've lost 20 pounds so far. I'm so excited about that, to be honest.'

While pleased with the results, she made clear that her goal was not yet complete. Bynes revealed she wanted 'to lose about 15 more pounds', framing her aim as personal rather than public.

She also detailed how different forms of Ozempic affected her body. 'I'm 163 now, I actually shot up on Ozempic pill form from 173 up to 180,' she explained. 'I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180, and now I'm down to 163 on Ozempic injection.'

The switch brought relief. 'I'm really glad that I'm on the injection, because it's really working for me,' Bynes said. She added, 'I'm trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.'

Medication did not stand alone. Alongside treatment, Bynes began attending early morning Pilates classes, adding structured movement to her routine. The approach reflected a shift towards balance rather than extremes.

Her openness also touched on past struggles. In 2018, Bynes admitted abusing Adderall during the 2000s while trying to maintain her body amid intense career demands. That history adds weight to her current emphasis on safer methods.

Eyelid Surgery Helped Boost Her 'Self-Confidence'

Weight loss has formed only one part of Bynes' recent transformation. She has also spoken openly about cosmetic procedures she has had over the years, including lip fillers and Botox, as she experimented with her look.

In December 2023, she underwent blepharoplasty to remove excess skin around her eyelids. The outcome left a strong impression. 'It was one of the best things I could've ever done for my self-confidence,' she told followers. She added that the surgery made her feel 'a lot better' in her own skin, linking physical change with emotional comfort.

Other Celebrities Using Ozempic

Bynes joins a growing list of celebrities who have acknowledged Ozempic use. Public figures who admitted taking diabetic injectables include Oprah Winfrey, Kathy Bates, Kelly Clarkson, Whoopi Goldberg, Serena Williams, Amy Schumer, Meghan Trainor, Elon Musk, Rebel Wilson, Chelsea Handler, Sharon Osbourne, plus Tori Spelling.

At the same time, many others remain noticeably quiet despite visible slimming. Names often mentioned include Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Melissa McCarthy, Khloé Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Lana Del Rey, Christina Aguilera, plus Ricki Lake. As discussion around Ozempic continues, celebrity weight loss remains firmly under public scrutiny.