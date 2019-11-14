Luis Suárez reportedly urged FC Barcelona to start looking for a new striker. His request came in just to ensure that the new striker gets enough time to get habituated at Camp Nou before Suarez bids farewell to La Liga.

The La Liga leaders are occasionally linked to Carlos Vela, Erling Haaland, and Lautaro Martínez. Barca manager Ernesto Valverde is seeking ways to strengthen his side's attacking options.

Suárez said in a recent interview, "There will come a time when my age will not allow me to live up to what Barcelona needs to compete. But as long as I can, as long as I have the strength, giving me competition is much better. It (bringing in a new player) will be better for me and better for the club, because it will feed competition, and it will be better for the future because the club can prepare a player with the help of all the great players at Barcelona."

Suárez feels that he lacks competition in the center-forward position. Previously this year, Barcelona failed to finalise the Neymar deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Although the defending La Liga champions signed Antoine Griezmann last summer, the Frenchman is not a natural center-forward.

The 32-year-old scored six goals in eight La Liga starts this season. However, he knows that he won't always be able to perform at his highest level. Recently, the Uruguayan has been linked with a move to MLS after he finishes his career in Spain.

Suárez joined the Spanish giants from Liverpool in 2014. This is currently Suárez's sixth season at Camp Nou. So far, Suárez has helped Barca win four La Liga titles, four Copas del Rey tournaments and one UEFA Champions League. The former Liverpool player plans to stay at Camp Nou at least until the FIFA World Cup 2022.

According to AS, Suárez is convinced that he will be able to continue at Barca until the 2022 World Cup. Suárez is currently included in the Uruguay squad for their upcoming international friendlies.

Uruguay will face Hungary on November 15 and will play against Argentina on November 18. Uruguay's clash with Hungary will be Suárez' first involvement with the Uruguay national team since the Copa América in June.