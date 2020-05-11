Five footballers across the top two divisions in Spain tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As per the reports, all of those unnamed players are asymptomatic and have been kept in isolation.

La Liga recently asked its clubs to start individual training. As a result, several clubs including Barcelona returned to training last week. Before training, all players were tested for the virus.

The football authorities in Spain are optimistic about resuming their top-flight season in June. If that happens, all games would be played behind closed doors.

However, with five new players testing positive for COVID-19, La Liga's fate is uncertain. BBC reports that these players' testing would continue and none of them would be allowed to rejoin training with their respective teams unless they return with two consecutive negative results.

Meanwhile, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said that he wants La Liga's return to be pushed further back than the currently decided June 12 deadline.

The defending La Liga champions are currently only two points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid. It is a lead they only just re-acquired after constantly switching positions throughout 27 matches before the season was postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain is the second worst-hit country in the world, with over 264,000 positive cases and more than 26,600 deaths.

On Sunday, La Liga president Javier Tebas expressed his eagerness to restart games on June 12, although he also mentioned that ultimately it would be the health authorities who would decide when the league could return to action. Tebas also clarified that he doesn't want to rush anything.

In reply, Pique suggested that a later date should be looked at for the potential resumption of the season.

He said, "I understand La Liga's interest in finishing the season because there's a lot at stake. Despite being leaders, it would be quite ugly to win [the league] that way. I have heard Javier talk about playing again on the 12th .... We've spent a lot of time out of action and we have to keep in mind we need to be well prepared to avoid the risk of injuries. There are people who are scared."

Pique also mentioned that he didn't see Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in training as Barcelona attempt to step up their La Liga preparations.