The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is eager to resume the currently halted La Liga season. Spanish league authorities are willing to conduct matches every day, instead of what was previously planned.

Earlier, the RFEF had decided to play matches only on Fridays and Mondays in order to complete the current season. But now, they are looking at playing 32 consecutive days of football across the top two divisions of the country.

According to the latest schedule, the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11 will be the first game in La Liga, following the temporary suspension of over two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first game has been decided to be played just 10 days after teams will be allowed to conduct training involving all their players.

Meanwhile, La Liga has prepared a calendar in which the days and times of the matches have been distributed keeping in mind multiple factors. These include the interest of the TV audience, the heat, and the players' rest of at least 72 hours between each matchday.

Between June 11 and July 12, 32 matches would be played on consecutive days before the two final matchdays on July 15 and July 19 that would eventually decide the league champion, the European spots, and which teams will be relegated.

As of now, Barcelona is leading the table with two points ahead of Real Madrid. Both teams have played 27 games, but the Catalans secured 18 victories while Los Blancos have 16 wins to their name. However, in face-to-face encounters, Real leads Barca 2-0 after both Clasicos.

According to Marca, Real Madrid will play their first game post-lockdown on June 14 against Eibar at home. Barcelona will take on Mallorca in an away encounter the following day. Again, on June 17, Real will play at home against Valencia. On June 18, Barcelona will lock horns against Leganes at home.

Meanwhile, Germany's Bundesliga became the first major sporting league to resume its competitive schedule. It is expected that a few more leagues across Europe would resume soon.

Now, with La Liga coming up with a daily match calendar, football fans across the globe are excited to see their favourite football stars back in action.