Labubu dolls are at the centre of a major counterfeit crackdown in the UK.

According to new Home Office data, fake Labubu dolls made up 90% of the £3.5 million worth of counterfeit toys seized at the UK border this year. That's 236,000 counterfeit Labubus out of 259,000 total seized, making them the number one fake toy intercepted by authorities.

Amidst these numbers, a growing concern has been emerging among Labubu fans: what if I was sold a fake Labubu too?

Why Are Labubu Dolls So Popular?

Created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, Labubu is a quirky monster character with oversized eyes, tall rabbit-like ears, and a signature toothy grin. The character's popularity skyrocketed after a collaboration with the Chinese toy giant Pop Mart in 2019.

Although marketed as adult collectables and fashion accessories, Labubu dolls are also loved by teenagers and children. The hype grew so intense that Pop Mart paused in-store sales in the UK earlier this year after reports of customer scuffles, shifting to an online lottery system instead.

Rare editions can fetch hundreds of pounds on resale sites, fuelling both demand and counterfeiting.

Celebrity endorsements have also amplified the craze. Fans went wild when BLACKPINK's Lisa was spotted with a Labubu attached to her bag. Since then, many stars like Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and David Beckham have been spotted sporting their own Labubus, turning it into a style statement.

The Dangers of Fake Labubu Dolls

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) warns that nearly three in four seized fake toys failed UK safety checks. Many were found to contain toxic chemicals, choking hazards, and unsafe parts.

Helen Barnham, the IPO's deputy director of enforcement, told the BBC, 'These products have bypassed every safety check the law requires, which is why we're working with our partners to keep these dangerous fakes out of UK homes.'

According to reports, Shropshire Council's Trading Standards Service recently confiscated nearly 300 counterfeit Labubus locally, warning that the items posed serious health risks, including toxic smells, sharp edges, and loose components.

How To Spot a Real vs. Fake Labubu

Collectors and the IPO suggest several ways to tell the difference:

Official Source: Genuine Labubu dolls are only sold through Pop Mart's official store, app, or verified partners, such as Amazon's Pop Mart storefront. Be wary of resellers.

Packaging: Real Labubu boxes have a matte finish, muted colours, a holographic Pop Mart sticker, and a QR code.

Teeth: Authentic Labubus have exactly nine triangular teeth.

Build Quality: Originals feature high-quality fur, airbrushed cheek blush, glossy embedded eyes, and firm, non-wobbly limbs.

UV Seal: Newer Labubu editions feature a UV-detectable seal on the right foot, revealing the model's silhouette under UV light.

Engraved Tag & QR Check: Since 2024, Pop Mart has added engraved tags and QR-linked confirmation codes for online verification.

Counterfeits, often called 'Lafufus,' may look convincing at first glance but typically lack these finer details. Some even reuse real Pop Mart boxes to pass off fake toys as authentic, making careful inspection crucial.

Why Counterfeits Are So Dangerous

The IPO's campaign, Fake Toys, Real Harms, highlights the growing risks of buying counterfeit toys online. Nearly half of buyers reported issues, from broken toys to children falling ill. Despite this, seven in ten buyers admitted cost was their main motivation, while only 27% considered safety.

Experts warn that the Labubu counterfeiting wave is just 'the tip of the iceberg,' with criminals also targeting other collectable brands like Skullpanda, Molly, and Crybaby.

Labubu dolls may look cute, but counterfeit versions can be anything but harmless. Whether you're a collector or a parent, the safest bet is to stick with official Pop Mart retailers and use verification checks before making a purchase.