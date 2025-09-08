The humble Labubu plush has suddenly become the centre of a viral storm as TikTok users worldwide are staging mock 'baptisms' of the toy, believing it resembles Pazuzu, the demon from The Exorcist.

The bizarre trend has ignited cultural anxiety, even as folklore experts refute any occult origins. The trend began late August 2025, when Labubu toys, part of the Pop Mart collectable range, were linked by social media users to the ancient Mesopotamian demon featured in William Friedkin's 1973 horror classic 'The Exorcist'.

Video clips posted on TikTok showed users staging mock baptisms of the figures, pouring water over them while reciting prayers. The phenomenon has spread across the United States, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom, drawing both ridicule and concern from viewers.

What Sparked the Panic and How It Spread

The speculation appears to have started when users compared Labubu's horn-like ears, sharp-toothed grin, and oversized eyes with depictions of Pazuzu in films and folklore. The connection quickly went viral, with hashtags related to 'Labubu demon' generating millions of views.

Parents expressed unease, some claiming the toy invited 'bad energy' into homes. Others treated it as satire, producing videos of faux exorcisms and baptisms. In the Philippines, several church officials reportedly condemned the trend as blasphemous, warning believers not to trivialise sacred rituals.

Labubu's manufacturer, Pop Mart, has not publicly commented on the controversy. Still, collectors noted that the character originated in 2015 as part of a fantasy-themed art series by Hong Kong designer Kasing Lung. Its appearance was never linked to occult themes until the recent online panic.

What Is Pazuzu and Why Does the Association Matter

Pazuzu is a demon from ancient Mesopotamian mythology, traditionally depicted with a scaly body, wings, claws, and a menacing face. The figure was revived in modern popular culture after it appeared as the possessing spirit in The Exorcist. Since then, it has become shorthand for demonic imagery in Western horror.

The perceived resemblance between Labubu and Pazuzu has been enough to spark moral panic, echoing earlier cultural scares about toys and media from the 'Satanic Panic' of the 1980s to more recent controversies over Pokémon and fidget spinners. Social media's amplification has accelerated the spread, turning a niche observation into a global debate.

Religious scholars interviewed in the coverage argued that the phenomenon highlights how folklore and viral culture intersect, with online communities fueling fear by repurposing old myths. For younger audiences, the baptisms often carry more comedic than spiritual meaning, but the backlash shows how sensitive faith-linked themes remain.

Why People Are Baptising Their Labubus

The baptism trend reflects a mix of superstition, satire, and cultural anxiety. Some owners genuinely fear the dolls could bring misfortune, while others treat the ritual as performance art, parodying traditional rites for entertainment value.

Videos often feature bowls of water, makeshift altars, and Latin prayers mimicked from horror films, blending parody with ritual. Social media users are divided on the issue, with some saying they now feel safer after 'cleansing' their dolls, while critics argue that the behaviour insults religious practices.

Experts note that while Labubu is simply a designer toy, the online panic demonstrates the power of viral storytelling in an age where TikTok shapes cultural narratives; a harmless figure can become a symbol of fear overnight.