Naomi Osaka's quarterfinal victory at the 2025 US Open was more than just a win on the court because it came with a playful twist.

After defeating Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-6(3), Osaka unveiled her fifth Labubu collectable, cheekily named Andre Swag-assi, continuing a whimsical tradition that has delighted fans throughout the tournament.

The handcrafted, sparkly figure, designed by Kerin Rose Gold, is part of a series of quirky tennis-inspired companions, including Billie Jean Bling and Arthur Flashe. With her performance and creativity on display, Osaka has now set her sights not only on the championship but also on completing her Labubu Army with a trophy.

Meet 'Andre Swag-assi'—The Latest Labubu

After her quarterfinal win, Osaka introduced her fifth Labubu figure: Andre Swag-assi, a playful nod to tennis legend Andre Agassi. The Labubus have become a signature part of Osaka's US Open journey, blending athletic performance with personal creativity.

Previous figures from her collection included Billie Jean Bling, Arthur Flashe, LaBillieBu, and Althea Glitterson, each inspired by iconic tennis figures. The Labubu army reflects Osaka's unique personality on and off the court, and fans eagerly await which figure she will unveil next.

Designer Kerin Rose Gold, the creator behind the Labubus, has confirmed that each figure is custom-made after Osaka's match confirmation, ensuring a unique tie-in with her tournament wardrobe and the overall US Open experience.

'Labubu has become so ubiquitous that it feels like an everyday item to me. I thought, this is the perfect thing to flip. I figured out a way to 3D print one and then crystallised it,' Gold told Yahoo.

She also shared the logistics behind delivering the Labubu to Osaka. 'It's on my table right now. Shortly after we get off the phone, I will be running this one uptown to drop off with the person who will be passing it off to her.'

Looking Ahead to the Semifinals

After the match, Osaka reflected on the significance of the moment with heartfelt emotion. 'It means so much. I'm surprised I'm not crying,' she said, recalling how just two years ago she watched the semifinals from the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The victory signals not only a return to form but also a deeper connection to the sport that has evolved through her time away. 'I learned I love tennis way more than I thought I did,' she shared, describing her journey as a series of challenges, retries, and eventual triumphs.

Osaka will face world no. 9 Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals on Thursday at 9:00pm ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium. According to reports, she currently trails 0-2 in head-to-head matches against Anisimova, but her momentum at this US Open, bolstered by her Labubu tradition, has made her a formidable contender.

Naomi Osaka's new Labubu is named Andre Swagassi 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/jeQejlRUP9 — espnW (@espnW) September 4, 2025

The upcoming match could determine not only a chance at the US Open title but also whether Osaka completes her blinged-out Labubu army, combining competitive glory with her playful collectable project.

Gold hinted at the timing of the figures for fans and collectors. 'The plan is to keep them up until the end of the US Open, which wraps September 8. But because they've been getting so much love, there is a chance that I will extend that for an extra week.'

The Cultural Impact of Osaka's Labubu

Beyond the court, the Labubu figures have sparked a minor cultural phenomenon, with fans and collectors eagerly following each new addition.

Gold shared her initial inspiration, 'I had the little Lablingblings out when Marty [Osaka's hairstylist] came to my studio. We were having this meeting about the roses and going over logistics, design and concept, all of that. And I was like, "Do you think she'd be into a Naomi Leblingbling to match each one of her outfits?"' Rest is history.

Hence, since then, with every match, the combination of performance and creative flair keeps Osaka at the intersection of sports and pop culture.