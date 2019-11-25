England needed to bat for the entire 5th day in order to secure at least a draw, which would have been a respectable start for the World Champions in the Test series against New Zealand. But the English side couldn't resist playing injudicious strokes as the tourists were hammered by one innings and 65 runs at Mount Maunganui.

Neil Wagner's heroics with the ball saw the visitors being bundled out for a mere 197 in the second innings. The Kiwi fast bowler's bowling card shows 5 for 44. He dismissed Jofra Archer and Start Broad in consecutive deliveries to ensure his side go up 1-0 in the 2-match test series.

The English team needed to bat for the entire day, which looked possible with seven wickets in hand and two World Champion batsmen standing on the crease. England captain Joe Root and vice-captain Ben Stokes had to play with more responsibility, which they failed to execute. They played puzzling shots to give away their wickets. Root fell for 11 and Stokes scored 28. Joe Denly's 142-balls 35 is the highest score in England's innings.

Once Stokes was shown the way to the pavilion, others followed suit. England's 5th wicket fell at a score of 121 in the form of Stokes. Soon, the scoreboard read 138 for 8. Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler survived 18 balls before getting bowled for zero in his account. He misjudged Wagner's late in-swinger and attempted to leave the ball, only to end up being dismissed.

The intentions of the England batsmen weren't clear, as they mostly played unorthodox shots and fell prey to the Kiwi bowling attack. Ollie Pope stroked a delivery that was pitched outside the off-stump and Mitchel Santner completed a spectacular catch to dismiss him.

Sam Curran and Archer's 59-runs stand for the 9th wicket was the only positive news for the England batting line-up. However, when the top-order batsmen fail, there's very little that anyone can expect from the tailenders. Curran remained not-out with 29 runs from 59 balls and Archer scored a well-fought 30 off 50 deliveries.

The Guardian reports that Kiwi pacer Trent Boult might not be available for the second test, due on 29th November in Hamilton. It's expected that in Boult's place, Lockie Ferguson might make a debut in test cricket. With a win at the Bay Oval, the Black Caps completed their 99th test win. They will aim to complete a century over the next weekend while the World Champions will attempt to fight back.