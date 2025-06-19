When McDonald's launches a new burger, it often sparks curiosity, but few dishes have caused quite the stir as the Big Arch. Priced at £7.99 (roughly $10.50), the burger promises a hefty size and bold flavours.

But with a calorie count of 1,030, is it worth considering for your next meal?

What Makes the Big Arch Stand Out?

McDonald's describes the Big Arch as a 'new icon,' aiming to offer something more substantial than their usual favourites. It features two quarter-pound 100% Canadian beef patties, layered with three slices of white cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce, and pickles

The burger also boasts a toasted bun sprinkled with both sesame seeds and poppy seeds, giving it a distinctive look and texture. The signature sauce, which is described as both rich and mildly spicy, coats the buns and oozes out with each bite, adding a flavoursome punch.

On first sight, the size of the Big Arch was immediately noticeable. It's larger than a Big Mac and designed to satisfy even the most hungry. The added poppy seeds on the bun are a small detail, but they give the burger a slightly more refined appearance. It's clear from its presentation that McDonald's aims for this to be a substantial, filling meal.

Taste and Texture: What's It Like to Eat?

For those who've tried the Big Arch, they describe the sauce as having a full-bodied flavour that's both creamy and slightly spicy. Apparently, It's more pronounced than the familiar Big Mac sauce, which might surprise sauce lovers. Fans of the new burger say that the sauce's richness pairs well with the crispy onions, which provide a satisfying crunch and a hint of sweetness.

While the burger's core ingredients are familiar, they come together in a way that feels different. The shredded lettuce adds freshness, while the pickles lend a tangy contrast. The slices of white cheese are creamy and melt into the beef, emphasising the burger's indulgent nature. The beef patties are cooked well, juicy, and substantial, making the burger a challenge to finish in one sitting.

Nutritional Value and Price: Is It Justified?

At £7.99 (approximately $10.50), the Big Arch offers a considerable portion for the price. It's a tempting choice for anyone seeking a filling meal, especially given its size and flavour profile. However, with 1,030 calories, it's a significant intake for one sitting, especially for those monitoring their calorie consumption.

For comparison, many standard McDonald's burgers hover around 300-500 calories, making the Big Arch a sizeable calorie load. While the flavours are enjoyable, it's important to weigh whether such a meal fits into your dietary plans. For those who indulge occasionally, it's a treat worth trying; for everyday consumption, moderation is advised.

Is the Big Arch Worth the Calories?

Deciding whether the Big Arch is worth eating depends on your appetite and nutritional priorities. Fans say that the burger certainly delivers on size and flavour, with a satisfying combination of crispy, creamy, and tangy elements. Its signature sauce and generous beef patties make it stand out among the rest of McDonald's burger offerings.