At least six people, including a three-year-old child, have died and four more remain missing after torrential rains triggered flash floods across parts of West Virginia.

The northern and central areas of the state, including the city of Wheeling, have been the worst affected, with authorities describing it as the most severe flooding in more than three decades.

Governor Confirms Fatalities in 'Difficult to Manage' Conditions

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed the fatalities in a press briefing held on Monday morning, 16 June 2025. Among the confirmed deceased is a three-year-old child. The governor also reported that four people remain unaccounted for as search and rescue efforts intensify.

'There were roughly three to four inches of water that fell in the area in less than an hour. That's very, very difficult to deal with,' Morrisey said in an interview with Fox Weather.

Morrisey praised emergency responders who carried out more than 40 water rescues, risking their own safety to save others. He urged residents to stay off local roads to allow first responders and highway teams to carry out their work without obstruction.

Emergency Services Warn of Ongoing Danger

Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency Director Lou Vargo reassured the public that they are doing everything they can to help. He said teams are still verifying whether some of the missing individuals were displaced and are safe. A mass care centre has been established for evacuees from Valley Grove and Triadelphia.

'This is the worst I've seen in 35 years,' Vargo said, adding that extensive infrastructure damage to roads and bridges has delayed emergency response efforts.

Residents have been strongly advised to avoid affected areas to allow first responders and the Department of Highways to complete their work safely and efficiently.

Utility Companies Work to Prevent Further Hazards

Power and gas companies are working closely with authorities to address potential leaks and reduce the risk of explosions. Officials stressed that coordination is ongoing to restore essential services and secure the area.

Images and videos showing submerged vehicles, destroyed homes, and flood-swollen rivers have flooded social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing messages of support for victims and rescue teams.

BREAKING: Flash flooding caused by torrential rains killed 5️⃣people in northern West Virginia and rescue crews were searching for 3️⃣ other people who were missing Sunday. Catostrophic damage in Marion county (Fairmont area) pic.twitter.com/Syly21BDXC — Justin Lung (@JustinMLung) June 16, 2025

BREAKING: 🚨 Massive FLOODS in West Virginia partially collapses local apartment building,



Early reports indicate people are TRAPPED in the building. pic.twitter.com/sJspuypQQp — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) June 15, 2025

Before and after pictures from Ohio County, West Virginia.



At least 3 people are dead after flash flooding rushed through Wheeling, West Virginia and surrounding small communities. Peters Run Road to Valley Grove are restricted at this time, according to the county emergency… pic.twitter.com/VwuTx7Kmtu — Daniel Burbank  (@DanielBurbankTV) June 15, 2025

Severe flooding is sweeping through Wheeling, West Virginia.



Reports of vehicles being swept away, shipping containers wedged against Elm Grove’s Shilling Bridge, car rescues and gas leaks. pic.twitter.com/HwEIG2cVja — Lauren Taylor (@laurenetaylor26) June 15, 2025

This extreme weather event comes as climate-related disasters continue to increase in both frequency and severity across the United States. West Virginia, which has experienced deadly floods in the past, is now grappling with what experts are calling one of its most catastrophic events in decades.