Toto Wolff is piling the pressure on the FIA to push them towards making a decision on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix debacle and ensure Lewis Hamilton remains in Formula 1. The Mercedes team principal believes Hamilton quitting F1 will cause irreparable damage to the sport.

There have been numerous questions surrounding the future of the seven-time F1 champ, who has disappeared from the public eye since his devastating loss to Max Verstappen in the 2021 title battle. Even Wolff, who maintains a close relationship with the Briton, is unable to confirm if Hamilton will be on the grid when the 2022 season gets underway in March.

The Mercedes social media team has dropped a few hints that suggest Hamilton will honour his two-year deal with the team, but a recent report again suggested that his F1 future is tied with the FIA's decision on the events that unfolded on December 12 at the Yas Marina Circuit. Hamilton and Mercedes want FIA race director Michael Masi axed after his controversial decision, which they feel was directly instrumental in giving Verstappen the opportunity to win.

"I really hope we will see him again. He is the most important part of our sport," Wolff told German publication Krone. "It would be an indictment for the whole of Formula 1. If the best driver decided to quit because of outrageous decisions."

Hamilton looked comfortable on his way to a record-breaking eighth F1 world title at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix until a late safety car for Nicolas Latifi's crash turned the tide in Verstappen's favour. It was made easier for the Red Bull Racing driver after Masi allowed five cars to unlap themselves to have a final lap shootout between the two title contenders.

The rest, as the saying goes, "is history" as Verstappen on fresh tyres overtook Hamilton, who until then had enjoyed a comfortable 11 second lead. Mercedes were incensed and launched appeals that were rejected by the stewards. Wolff is adamant that Hamilton was the rightful winner of the race, despite admitting that the Dutch driver is a deserved champion if you look at the season as a whole.

"It will never be forgotten. Because what happened to Lewis was simply wrong," the Austrian said. "On that day he was unbeatable. Until the stewards blew a fuse and decided on three infringements of the rules. It's hard to understand."

"It will always stick with us. Even though Max Verstappen is a worthy World Champion over the course of the season. But on that day, one was better than the other. And he didn't win."