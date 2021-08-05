Lewis Hamilton was jeered at and booed by the crowd at the Hungarian Grand Prix and the Mercedes driver blamed it on the comments from the Red Bull Racing team. The Mercedes driver labelled their comments "unacceptable" and asked them to think about it during the summer break.

The seven-time F1 world champion collided with Verstappen in the opening lap at Silverstone, sending the Dutchman into the barriers. It not only ended the Red Bull driver's race but also kept him in hospital for most of the day, while Hamilton went on to win the race and close the gap in the Drivers' championship.

The F1 juggernaut arrived in Hungary following the race in the United Kingdom and Hamilton was in for a harsh response from the crowd. He was soundly booed as he took pole position, a reaction that was condemned by Verstappen.

However, the Mercedes star feels that the reaction was due to Christian Horner and Helmut Marko's continued criticism of Hamilton following the incident at Silverstone. They were relentless in their remarks as they openly criticised Hamilton for putting their driver unnecessarily at risk.

"That didn't come as a surprise to me when I think about everything that the team management of our opponents has said," Hamilton told Speed Week. "I think some people should think about it during the summer break, because I find some of these statements unacceptable."

"We should be careful what words we choose, especially when we think of children watching. We should be role models, we should encourage people to spread positivity. As a sport, we have a certain responsibility. These relationships should be discussed in the coming days."

Red Bull's wretched luck continued in Hungary as the team saw Sergio Perez knocked out in the opening lap by Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, and the Finn also caused the accident that damaged Verstappen's car, which caused him to drop down the order and finish in ninth place. Hamilton finished in third place, which saw him overtake the Dutch driver in the championship going into the summer break.