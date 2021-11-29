Sir Frank Williams, the longest serving team principal in Formula 1 history, has died at the age of 79. The British team won seven Drivers' championship titles and nine Constructors' championship titles under his stewardship.
The Williams Racing team released a statement on Sunday confirming the passing of the F1 legend, after he was admitted to hospital on Friday. Sir Frank, as he was fondly known in the F1 paddock, was surrounded by his family, who requested that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.
"It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79," The Williams F1 team said.
"After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family. Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspirational figurehead. Frank will be sorely missed. We request that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family's wishes for privacy at this time."
Sir Frank marked 50 years as team principal in F1 in 2019, and continued to lead the team alongside his daughter Claire Williams, who took over as deputy team principal in 2013 after replacing her father on the Williams board in 2012. The family left F1 earlier this year after selling the team to US based investment firm Dorilton Capital.
The F1 world will be in mourning having lost a true legend of the sport, and reigning champion Lewis led the tributes to the stalwart, who was known for having a racer's fighting instinct until his final days.
"Sir Frank Williams was one of the kindest people I had the pleasure of meeting in this sport. What he achieved is something truly special. Until his last days I know he remained a racer and a fighter at heart. His legacy will live on forever," Hamilton wrote on Twitter.
The Briton was the not the only driver to pay tribute, as former Williams drivers Nico Rosberg and Nico Hulkenberg also paid touching tributes to their former boss. Every team on the grid offered their support and condolences to the entire Williams family.
The next F1 race is in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Hamilton trails Max Verstappen by eight points in what has been one of the closest battles for the championship in recent memory. All the teams, while they concentrate on their respective battles, are certain to pay homage to Sir Frank, who will no doubt remain a legend of the sport forever.