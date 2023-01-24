Lewis Hamilton has no plans to retire from Formula 1 in the foreseeable future, and the British racer is not looking forward to the day. The seven-time world champion is certain nothing can replicate the rush that he derives from driving an F1 car in front of a packed grandstand.

The 38-year-old's current contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the 2023 season. Hamilton is clear that he wants to extend his stay with the Silver Arrows, and is expected to begin talks over a new long-term deal at least until the end of the 2025 campaign.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is also keen to retain Hamilton, and is certain a new deal can be agreed very quickly. Hamilton wants to add at least one more world title before he calls time on his illustrious career, which has yielded him seven titles and 103 race wins.

Outside F1, Hamilton is an adrenaline junkie, as he is constantly seeking the rush in other ways through sky diving, snowboarding, surfing or doing motocross. Apart from that, he is also a vocal activist fighting racism, police brutality and inequalities across the world.

He is constantly travelling during the year, even on non race weekends, pursuing his other interests. Hamilton has used his global recognition to voice his opinions against various social and political issues like the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

However, despite his multiple interests, Hamilton remains uncertain if anything will match up to the rush of driving an F1 car. The Briton is entering his 17th season in the sport, and is aware that he is in the final stages with his next contract likely to be the final one.

"It is going to be really, really hard when I stop racing. I have been doing it for 30 years. When you stop, what is going to match that?" Hamilton said on the On Purpose podcast.

"Nothing is going to match being in a stadium, being at a race, being at the pinnacle of the sport and being at the front of the grid or coming through the grid and that emotion that I get with that.

"When I do stop there will be a big hole so I am trying to focus and find things that can replace that and be just as rewarding," he added.