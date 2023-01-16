Formula 1 fans are convinced they have uncovered the identity of Lewis Hamilton's girlfriend via Shaun White's story on Instagram. The seven-time F1 world champion started the New Year in Antarctica with friends, and was seen posing with his companions during their hiking and skiing trips.

Hamilton is with White, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, actress Nina Dobrev, and actor Jared Leto. The Mercedes F1 driver used his holiday in frigid temperatures to also get in a training session in preparation for the upcoming F1 campaign that gets underway in March.

It was during this holiday that eagle eyed F1 fans spotted a story posted by White, which shows Hamilton in a hot tub with the snowboarding legend. In the picture, an arm of a female can be seen on Hamilton, and fans are speculating that it is Kanye West's ex, Juliana Nalu.

The Brazilian model was also reportedly in Antarctica at the same time, as she posted videos of her whale watching trips. F1 fans are convinced that she was the person beside Hamilton in the hot tub.

While there is absolutely no proof it was Nalu alongside Hamilton, social media users were quick to jump to conclusions with hilarious explanations. One fan said, as quoted by The Sun: "Juliana Nalu with Lewis Hamilton. LOL this darling is too good."

"Of course he's on the same boat. Check Shaun White's Insta. They're in the hot tub and a girl (Juliana Nalu?) in Lewis' arms," another fan added.

Meanwhile, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is waiting for Hamilton to get back to Europe. The Austrian is keen to sit down with the British racer and conclude contract talks that will see him extend his stay with the Silver Arrows beyond 2023.

Hamilton's current deal expires at the end of the upcoming campaign, but he has expressed his desire to sign a new long-term deal. Wolff said: "It's just a matter of him physically being back in Europe, sticking our heads together, wrestling a bit, and then leaving the room with white smoke after a few hours."

Hamilton will be hoping to put the disappointment of the 2022 season behind him after going winless for the first time in his F1 career. Mercedes are expected to again return to the front to challenge Red Bull Racing and Ferrari for both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles.