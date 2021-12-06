Lewis Hamilton labelled Max Verstappen's driving style as "over the limit" after the two title contenders collided on Lap 37 as the Dutch racer was attempting to let the Mercedes driver through after an earlier incident on the same lap. Hamilton was not aware of the information given to Verstappen and went into the back of the Red Bull as it slowed ahead of Turn 22.

It was a race with a number of incidents that required two standing re-starts after two red flag interruptions. Hamilton eventually triumphed, but his race was not devoid of multiple incidents with Verstappen, one of which was the collision on Lap 37. It was the result of his failed overtaking move at the start of the lap when Verstappen went off the track to defend.

The two protagonists were called to face the FIA race stewards after the race and Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty for the collision, which was in addition to the five second penalty during the race and allowing Hamilton to pass him to give the place back. The time penalty did not affect his final finishing position as he remained in second place, which will see them going to the final race in Abu Dhabi level on points.

Hamilton has had a number of duels fighting of the F1 world championship during his career, and the British driver feels there have been some drivers to whom the "rules don't matter". He put Verstappen in that category after suggesting that his 2021 title rival's driving was simply over the limit at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

I really had to just try and keep my cool out there which was really difficult to do," Hamilton told Sky F1. "I've raced a lot of drivers through my life in the 28 years [of racing] and I've come across a lot of different characters and there are a few at the top which are kind of over the limit. Rules kind of don't apply, or don't think of the rules."

"He's [Verstappen] over the limit, for sure. I've avoided collision on so many occasions with the guy and I don't always mind being the one that does that because you live to fight another day, which I obviously did."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was also of the opinion that Verstappen crossed the line when he suddenly braked to allow Hamilton through. The Austrian wants the best driver to win, but wants the two title contenders to keep it clean on the track and not let a crash decide the outcome of the championship.

"It's hard, very hard, maybe over the line hard," Wolff said. "We just want to have a clean championship - may the best man win - and if it's Max at the end then I have peace with that. But it needs to be a fair race."