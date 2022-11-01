F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has slammed social media for becoming more and more "toxic" ironically just soon after he himself tweeted a dig against his former teammate, Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen wrapped up his second Drivers' World Championship title two weeks ago. He clinched the title after dominating the season, and Alonso was quoted as saying that the Dutchman's titles "are more valuable than what Hamilton has achieved. I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but it's different when you only race with your teammate and win 7 titles."

Fernando Alonso on Max Verstappen’s titles compared to Lewis Hamilton’s:



“I think Verstappen's titles are more valuable than what Hamilton has achieved. I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but it's different when you only race with your teammate and win 7 titles.”#F1 — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) October 29, 2022

In response, Hamilton shared a tweet showing himself on the top step of the podium looking down on Alonso in second place, apparently from the 2007 US Grand Prix podium when they were teammates at McLaren.

It was a clear jab back at Alonso's comments about only competing against his teammate for his seven world titles. Hamilton shared the pic even after Alonso appeared to take back what he said by tweeting that all titles are "amazing and well-deserved."

And again…

Please, all the titles are amazing, well deserved and inspiring. Incomparable to each other and let’s enjoy champions and legends of our current time. Tired of the continuous search for headlines . Let's enjoy them 💪. — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) October 29, 2022

Following this exchange, The Sun picked up quotes from Hamilton, wherein he criticised the toxicity on social media. "Social media is getting more and more toxic as the years go on and I think we should all come off it ultimately."

He highlighted the importance of protecting mental health, saying that people say and read hurtful things on social platforms. He claimed that he does not read online comments, without explaining why he tweeted the photo of himself and Alonso from so long ago.

"Fortunately, I don't read the stuff but the media platforms need to do more to protect people, particularly young kids and women, but at the moment they are not doing that so I think this will just continue," he said.

The former teammates already had a war of words earlier this year when Alonso openly slammed Hamilton over his team radio after the pair collided on track. Hamilton was not happy about the comments, but he offered to sign a Mercedes cap for the Spaniard as an olive branch, which the latter gladly accepted. The pair appeared to have made up after Alonso came over to speak to Hamilton and to accept the signed cap.

However, a few races later, they were back at it again. Apart from the drivers themselves, their fans have also been going at each other over various social media platforms.