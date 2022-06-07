Lewis Hamilton said he is unsure if he will be in Formula 1 for his 40th birthday, when asked of his plans to continue racing well into the new era. The Mercedes driver will reach the big milestone in 2025, and at the moment his contract with his team ends in 2023.

The British racer has no plans of retiring from F1 at this moment, but is likely to question himself when his current contract expires. Hamilton's 2022 season has not gone according to plan, with Mercedes struggling to build a car that can compete from the front.

Red Bull Racing and Ferrari have taken the lead in the new era of F1, with Mercedes now claiming the "best of the rest" spot in third place. After being denied a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021, and now fighting in the midfield, there is a possibility Hamilton could reconsider his future in the sport past 2023.

"Tough question!" Hamilton said when asked if he sees himself racing at 40, during an interview with Corriere della Serra.

"Let's take this season – I probably won't win the title, but I feel the same pleasure in racing as when I started. Why should I stop?" he added. "Maybe one day I will not be able to take the pressure anymore, I'll be tired, but that day has not yet come."

Hamilton also warned against writing off Mercedes from the title fight this season, despite the Briton being 75 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen. He also feels Charles Leclerc is a very strong candidate to win the title after Ferrari produced a competitive machine in 2022.

"So you take it for granted that we at Mercedes are doomed? Don't underestimate us!" Hamilton said when asked to pick between Verstappen and Leclerc for the 2022 Drivers' championship title.

"Ferrari are stronger in qualifying and Red Bull in the race. But it changes with every race, and Ferrari have shown they know how to create a great car. And Charles is very strong."

Hamilton is certain that if not this season, Mercedes surely has a chance to bounce back in 2023 and help him challenge for the title yet again. The Silver Arrows team are reigning Constructors' champions, having claimed the title for eight consecutive seasons.

"I've been with these guys (Mercedes) for 10 years. I know how they work and the type of culture – no trials, we win and lose together," the seven-time world champion said. "They are highly motivated. They give their souls to bring us back to the top."