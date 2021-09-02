Lewis Hamilton is not a happy man after learning that Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff will likely replace his current teammate Valtteri Bottas with George Russell for the 2022 season. The Briton wanted to continue his partnership with the Finn, who has spent the last five seasons playing second fiddle on most occasions.

Wolff confirmed at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix that a decision had been made with regards to Hamilton's teammate in 2022. Russell again made a case for himself by qualifying second in the Williams that has generally brought up the back of the field in recent campaigns.

The seven-time world champion, according to a well placed source, is not happy with Russell's impending promotion. Hamilton is aware that Russell possesses the speed to trouble him unlike Bottas, who has mainly played a supporting role in his five seasons with Mercedes.

"Toto has made up his mind to bring in George. Lewis has been told and he's not happy," a well-placed source told the Daily Mail.

"He wanted Valtteri as a team-mate because he is compliant and not quite quick enough to trouble him, but that's not what is happening. You could say, as far as Lewis is concerned, it's gone down like a lead balloon."

Wolff is keen to ensure Bottas remains in F1 beyond 2021 and his chances alleviated after Kimi Raikkonen announced his retirement from the sport on Wednesday. The 2007 world champion's decision has vacated a seat at Alfa Romeo for 2022, and the Mercedes chief is keen for Bottas to fill it, with talks already expected to have taken place with the Italian team's chief decision maker Frédéric Vasseur.

The official announcement from Mercedes about Russell replacing Bottas for the 2022 season is expected in the coming weeks. It is expected to trigger a domino effect that will see a number of drivers get a clearer picture of their F1 future beyond 2021.